As many as 10 popular businesses, including restaurants and nail salons in the southwest suburbs were burglarized overnight, authorities said, with suspects wearing ski masks going from business to business, leaving behind smashed windows and stolen cash registers.

The break-ins come less than a week after a similar string of crime in Downers Grove, where 20 storefronts were burglarized.

Some of the burglaries occurred at businesses on LaGrange Road in Frankfort. According to Frankfort Deputy Police Chief Will Dowding, around 4:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing between two and three masked suspects exit a vehicle and break into several businesses, including Little Caesar's, Tropical Smoothie Café and Bellavan Nail Salon.

In each of the incidents, the suspects got away with cash registers and fled in vehicles, Dowding said.

Security video from Tropical Smoothie Café shows suspects throwing rocks to break the front door, and then kicking in the glass to gain entry. Two suspects can then be seen hopping over the counter of the business and then returning into view carrying large items as they exited. A vehicle can then be seen in the background, fleeing the scene.

Nearby, Mokena police also reported a number of burglaries early Friday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Mokena Police Department received a call about a security alarm at Pop's Beef, located at 1135 Lincoln Highway, Police Chief Brian Benton said.

While crews responded to the scene, there were reports of others businesses burglarized along Route 30, Benton said.

As many as seven businesses were struck during the spree, Benton said, including Great Clips, Jet's Pizza, Crumbl Cookies, Oberweis and others. Cash registers were taken, Benton added, though the total amount wasn't known.

According to Benton, at least six male suspects were involved in the break-ins. The suspects, all wearing masks, all traveled in the same vehicle, Benton added.

The suspects continued traveling to other communities, Benton said, burglarizing three more in Tinley Park. A police pursuit continued into Chicago, but the suspects got away, officials said.

The burglaries come after several similar incidents in other suburbs, including Downers Grove, Highland Park and Deerfield. In nearby suburbs, including Highwood and Northfield, city and village officials also posted about the burglaries, warning business owners about the events and asking them to take "proactive steps to protect their businesses," including installing security cameras and alarm systems, enhancing lighting during dark hours and more.