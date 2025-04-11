Check your Zelle or Venmo account -- you may have received a payout from a $90 million Facebook settlement over the company's "Like" button that dates back as far as 2010.

According to a notice on the settlement website, payments began going out Thursday to those who filed valid claims. The deadline to submit was Sept. 22, 2022, the website said.

The payouts stem from a $90 million settlement with Facebook's parent company involving the social media platform's famous "Like" button. A class-action lawsuit had accused "Facebook of tracking its subscribers’ activities on non-Facebook websites – even while signed out of their Facebook accounts," between April 22, 2010 and Sept. 25, 2011.

According to the claims administrator, the company "denies that it violated any law but has agreed to the Settlement to avoid the costs and risks associated with continuing this case."

Many users were surprised to receive their payments, as the deadline to file a claim was reached in September 2022. Most reported receiving around $40, with direct deposit payments going straight into users' Zelle or Venmo accounts.

More information about the settlement can be found here.