Former CPS principal found dead on day of sentencing in 2021 fraud case

A former Chicago elementary school principal who was charged in a 2021 wire fraud case was found dead after she failed to appear for her sentencing hearing, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed.

Sarah Jackson Abedelal had failed to appear at her sentencing hearing yesterday and was found dead at an unknown location, according to her attorneys. The circumstances surrounding her death were unknown.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Formerly the principal of Joseph Brennemann Elementary School in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Abedelal allegedly carried out an overtime fraud scheme in her position from 2018 to 2019.

"Abedelal told certain school employees that she would authorize overtime pay for hours the employees would not be required to work, and she directed them to then deliver the proceeds of the unearned overtime to Abedelal or another individual, the indictment states," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement following the 2021 indictment.

According to the attorney's office, Abedelal allegedly told employees who received overtime that the money would go towards school expenses, though the indictment claims she intended to use the cash for her own personal use, including on her home's mortgage.

The 10-count indictment alleges that the fraud scheme brought Abedelal at least $200,000 in CPS money.

Abedelal was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, with each count punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.