Chicago Christmas Parade: A look at the street closures for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The holiday season in the Chicago area unofficially kicks off Friday evening, as the city's official Christmas tree will be lit downtown, beginning a weekend full of holiday events.

Among them is Chicago's Christmas parade, the 33rd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, which is returning to the city's vibrant Michigan Avenue this weekend.

Known as the "largest evening parade" of the city's holiday season, the event is slated to step off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to a press release.

Featuring one million lights along the Mag Mile, appearances from Disney and Pixar characters and Santa Claus along with live performances, the lively event will have plenty to offer for families looking to get their first dose of holiday cheer.

As the parade nears, here's what to know about this year's edition of the annual holiday event:

PARADE ROUTE

The parade steps off at 5:30pm, traveling south from Oak Street along North Michigan Avenue, and turning east on Wacker Drive, concluding at Columbus Drive.

Guests will have a prime view from both sides of Michigan Avenue and the south side of Wacker Drive, organizers said.

STREET CLOSURES

Though widespread street closures won't be seen downtown, there will be closures impacting Michigan Avenue beginning at 3:30 p.m., according to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Vehicular traffic from Oak Street to Wacker Drive will be closed beginning at 3:30 p.m., while pedestrian traffic will be closed on the DuSable Bridge at Michigan Avenue.

PARADE TIMING

Sat., Nov. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LIGHTS FESTIVAL LANE

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Court will host a "lights festival lane," with free activities, photos with Santa and more. More information can be found here.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT

The parade, which draws a large crowd each year, will also feature musical celebrity appearances, festive entertainment and the "grand debut of Muppet-themed balloons" -- including a 60-foot Santa Kermit The Frog with his pal, Animal.

This year, the parade will feature performances from 1980s band Cameo, known for their hit song "Word Up!", and 90s duo Quad City DJs, who will perform throwback hits 'C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Space Jam," the release said.

According to the release, Minnie and Mickey Mouse will serve as Grand Marshalls for the parade, lighting up more than 200 trees along the route as part of the grand finale. The parade concludes at 7 p.m. with the "Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular" at 7 p.m., officials said.

Taking place one day before the Christmas parade is the official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting of 2024, and the opening of Chicago's famous Christkindlmarkets.