Holidays

What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting? How to watch live

The Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 is set to take place Friday

By NBC Chicago Staff

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the tree lighting event as it begins. Refresh this page and watch live in the player above.

Chicago's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set to take place Friday, but what time will the switch flip and how can you watch live?

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

We've got you covered.

Here's what to know:

What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting?

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 takes place during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.

Where is Chicago's Christmas tree?

The tree will sit near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

How long will the Chicago Christmas tree stay up?

The tree will remain lit through Jan. 8, according to the city's website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What kind of tree is it and where is it from?

The tree is a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Hodlen-Shaddick family, of Logan Square.

What else is happening around the tree lighting?

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.

The popular Christmas market will officially open for the season Friday, with one location in the city -- Daley Plaza -- and another in the suburbs, at RiverEdge park in Aurora.

Chicago Christmas Nov 15

What are the dates for Chicago's Christkindlmarket? When the Christmas markets open and more

Holidays Nov 2

Macy's on State Street unveils Great Tree, holiday window displays. Here's a sneak peek

Chicago Christmas Nov 1

Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time' tour to stop in Chicago suburbs

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us