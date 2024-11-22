What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting? How to watch live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the tree lighting event as it begins. Refresh this page and watch live in the player above.

Chicago's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set to take place Friday, but what time will the switch flip and how can you watch live?

We've got you covered.

Here's what to know:

What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting?

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 takes place during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.

Where is Chicago's Christmas tree?

The tree will sit near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

How long will the Chicago Christmas tree stay up?

The tree will remain lit through Jan. 8, according to the city's website.

What kind of tree is it and where is it from?

The tree is a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Hodlen-Shaddick family, of Logan Square.

What else is happening around the tree lighting?

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.

The popular Christmas market will officially open for the season Friday, with one location in the city -- Daley Plaza -- and another in the suburbs, at RiverEdge park in Aurora.