1990s Music Fan? At Least 10 Bands From the Decade Are Coming Through Chicago in 2023

Maybe you got their cassettes for your birthday. Maybe you listened to them on your Walkman, or by downloading their songs on Napster, or watching their music videos on MTV.
Either way, it's probably a memory etched into your brain. And now you can relieve some of those sweet songs and ballads from the 1990s, live, in 2023, in Chicago.
More than two dozen bands that made headlines in the 1990s or early 2000s are set to roll through the city this spring, summer and fall. And while some of the shows are already sold out, there's still plenty of opportunities for to revisit the days of mixtapes.
Here's a full list of bands that had hits in the 1990s or early 2000s that are passing through Chicago this summer on tour.
Blink-182
When: May 6, 7
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Janet Jackson with Ludacris
When: May 27
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
The Cure
When: June 10
Where: United Center
Tickets: Sold out
Nickelback
When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
3 Doors Down
When: June 17
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent
When: June 21
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Stevie Nicks
When: June 23
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage
When: June 27
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Anita Baker with Babyface
When: June 30
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When: July 2
Where: Allstate Arena
Tickets: On sale now
Dave Matthews Band
When: July 7, 8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.
When: July 13, 14, 15, 16
Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now
Alicia Keys
When: July 18
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
When: July 21
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Beyoncé
When: July 22, 23
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.
Incubus
When: July 30
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
When: August 5
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Madonna
When: August 9
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
When: August 9, 11
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Godsmack and Staind
When: August 10
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
Tickets: On sale now
P!NK with Grouplove
When: August 12
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Guns N' Roses
When: August 24
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
When: August 26
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Modest Mouse and Pixies With Cat Power
When: August 30
Where: Salt Shed Outdoors
Tickets: On sale now
Beck and Phoenix
When: August 31
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Peter Gabriel
When: September 30
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Wu Tang Clan & Nas
When: October 8
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
John Mayer
When: October 18 (fall date added to spring tour)
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Depeche Mode
When: April 8 (sold out), November 13
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now