1990s Music Fan? At Least 10 Bands From the Decade Are Coming Through Chicago in 2023

Maybe you got their cassettes for your birthday. Maybe you listened to them on your Walkman, or by downloading their songs on Napster, or watching their music videos on MTV.

Either way, it's probably a memory etched into your brain. And now you can relieve some of those sweet songs and ballads from the 1990s, live, in 2023, in Chicago.

More than two dozen bands that made headlines in the 1990s or early 2000s are set to roll through the city this spring, summer and fall. And while some of the shows are already sold out, there's still plenty of opportunities for to revisit the days of mixtapes.

Here's a full list of bands that had hits in the 1990s or early 2000s that are passing through Chicago this summer on tour.

Blink-182

When: May 6, 7

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Janet Jackson with Ludacris

When: May 27

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

The Cure

When: June 10

Where: United Center

Tickets: Sold out

Nickelback

When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

3 Doors Down

When: June 17

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Stevie Nicks

When: June 23

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage

When: June 27

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Anita Baker with Babyface

When: June 30

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Tickets: On sale now

Dave Matthews Band

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now

Alicia Keys

When: July 18

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort

When: July 21

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Beyoncé

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.

Incubus

When: July 30

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

When: August 5

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Madonna

When: August 9

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

When: August 9, 11

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Godsmack and Staind

When: August 10

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

Tickets: On sale now

P!NK with Grouplove

When: August 12

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Guns N' Roses

When: August 24

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

When: August 26

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Modest Mouse and Pixies With Cat Power

When: August 30

Where: Salt Shed Outdoors

Tickets: On sale now

Beck and Phoenix

When: August 31

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Peter Gabriel

When: September 30

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Wu Tang Clan & Nas

When: October 8

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

John Mayer

When: October 18 (fall date added to spring tour)

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Depeche Mode

When: April 8 (sold out), November 13

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now