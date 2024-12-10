1 new restaurant makes Chicago Michelin Guide for 2024: Full list

A new restuarant in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood was added to the city's prestigious Michelin Guide for 2024, the company announced Sunday, with many retaining their accolades while others moved down the list or fell off completely.

The announcement came after Monday's Michelin Awards Ceremony in New York, where new restaurant and Bib Gourmand additions for 2024 were revealed and chefs, sommeliers and restaurateurs across the country were honored and recognized, including several from Chicago's food and wine industry.

The Chicago Michelin Guide for 2024 saw 20 restaurants make the list, down from 22 the previous year. Three of the Chicago restaurants that had earned one Michelin star on the 2023 guide -- Porto, Temporis and Goosefoot-- fell off the list after closing their doors. According to Crain's, Temporis in October of 2024 closed permanently after a fire damaged the West Town spot.

The Moody Tongue, previously described as the "world's first two Michelin star brewery," dipped down to one star for 2024.

Additionally, West Loop sushi restuarant Omakase Yume, did not retain its Michelin Star earned last year.

Mexican spot Cariño, which opened in 2023 at 4662 N. Broadway, was the only Chicago restaurant to be added to the guide for 2024, earning one Michelin star. The tasting menu at the restuarant, editors wrote, "features boldness and creativity in spades, starting with “chips and salsa” in the form of salsa verde jelly and a tortilla crumble."

Smyth, at 177 N. Ada St., hung onto the rare and highly coveted third Michelin star it earned in 2023, making it one of only two three-Michelin starred restaurants in the city. Across the U.S., there are only 13 three-star Michelin restaurants, editors said.

Chicago's list of Bib Gourmand restaurants, which are recognized for their affordability and culinary excellence, was also updated for 2024, with 38 spots down from more than 40 the previous year. River North Middle Eastern spot SIFR was added for 2024, editors wrote, while others, including Avec and Etta, were removed.

In addition to restaurants, some chefs were also honored during Monday's awards, including Josh Mummert, of Kumiko, who earned the Young Chef Award for Chicago's 2024 Michelin Guide. Galit Bar Director Scott Stroemer earned Michelin Chicago's Sommelier of the Year award, and Olivia Fadden of Beity earned the 2024 Chicago Michelin Guide Award for "Exceptional Cocktails," editors said.

Below is the full list of restaurants on the 2024 Chicago Michelin Guide.

Three Michelin stars:

Smyth, 177 N. Ada St. (Previously two stars)

Alinea, 1723 Halstead St.

Two Michelin stars:

Ever, 1340 W. Fulton Market

Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St.

One Michelin star:

Atelier, 4825 N. Western Ave.

Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St.

Cariño, 4662 N. Broadway

EL Ideas, 2419 W. 14th St.

Elske, 1350 W. Randolph Ave.

Esmé, 2200 N Clark St.

Galit, 2429 N Lincoln Ave.

Indienne, 217 W. Huron St.

Kasama, 1001 N Winchester Ave.

Mako, 731 W. Lake St.

Moody Tongue, 2515 S. Wabash Ave.

Next, 953 W. Fulton Market

Schwa, 1466 N. Ashland Ave.

Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St.

Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark St.

Green Star

Daises, 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Bib Gourmand