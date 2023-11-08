4 Chicago restaurants awarded new Michelin Stars for 2023: Full list

Several Chicago restaurants have been added to the city's prestigious Michelin Guide for 2023, the company announced Tuesday.

"From Michael Jordan to Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor, Chicago is no stranger to stars," Michelin said. "However, with tonight's MICHELIN Guide Star Ceremony, the Windy City just received a couple more."

Atelier, in Lincoln Square, and Indienne, in River North, both earned one Michelin star on the prestigious list. According to the guide, Indienne is Chicago's first Indiana restaurant to receive a star.

The guide also announced that Smyth, in the West Loop, which previously had earned two Michelin stars, now joins Alinea as the only three-starred restaurants in the city.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Daisies, in Logan Square, was also recognized on the guide and awarded a "Green Star" for its use of "sustainable gastronomy focused on unique flavor profiles utilizing the freshest produce."

Claudia, which had previously earned one star, was removed from the list after the restaurant abruptly closed in June.

Below is the full list of the Chicago restaurants on the 2023 Michelin Guide, including several that were recently awarded "Bib Gourmand" recognition for their affordability and culinary excellence. Most recent changes to the list are in bold.

Chicago restaurants with three Michelin stars:

Smyth, 177 N. Ada St. (Previously two stars)

Alinea, 1723 Halstead St.

Chicago restaurants with two Michelin stars:

Ever, 1340 W. Fulton Market

Moody Tongue, 2515 S. Wabash Ave.

Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St.

Chicago restaurants with one Michelin star:

Atelier, 4825 N. Western Ave.

Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St.

EL Ideas, 2419 W. 14th St.

Elske, 1350 W. Randolph Ave.

Esmé, 2200 N Clark St.

Galit, 2429 N Lincoln Ave.

Goosefoot, 2656 W. Lawrence Ave.

Indienne, 217 W. Huron St.

Kasama, 1001 N Winchester Ave.

Mako, 731 W. Lake St.

Next, 953 W. Fulton Market

Omakase Yume, 651 W. Washington Blvd.

Porto, 1600 W. Chicago Ave.

Schwa, 1466 N. Ashland Ave.

Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St.

Temporis, 933 N. Ashland Ave.

Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark St.

Bib Gourmand