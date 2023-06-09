Days after it was named to Condé Nast Traveler's list of the best 29 restaurants in Chicago, Claudia, a Michelin-star spot in the city's Bucktown neighborhood announced it was closing its doors.

"Dear Valued Guests," a letter posted to Claudia's Instagram page reads, "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that our restaurant will be closing its doors. Over the time we have been opened we have strived to provide exceptional dining experiences to all our guests, and we are proud to have achieved a Michelin star, four out of five stars from Forbes, 3 1/2 stars from the Chicago Tribune, and numerous other accolades."

The post, signed by Chef Trevor Teich, goes on to call the spot "The best little restaurant no one knew about." A reason for closing was not provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Condé Nast describes Claudia, which begin as a pop-up and received a prestigious Michelin star in March of 2022, as contemporary fine dining that highlight's Teich's training in French and Japanese cuisine.

"Discover it by way of his 10-course tasting menu, a whimsical culinary journey that functions, just as the restaurant suggests, like a chapter from one of your favorite childhood books," the entry says.

According to the restaurant, those with upcoming reservations will be refunded. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that you understand our situation."

Claudia did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.