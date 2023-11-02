5 Chicago restaurants added to Michelin's Bib Gourmand list

Five Chicago restaurants now have a new title to claim: they're officially Bib Gourmand restaurants.

The Michelin Guide announced Wednesday that it was adding 18 new U.S. restaurants to the coveted list, which designates eateries that "offer a meal of good quality at a good value," unlike their pricier Michelin Star counterparts. Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. were the only cities to see new restaurants added to the list, the company said.

“We are thrilled to announce these new Bib Gourmand restaurants, which add to their cities’ dynamic culinary scenes,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “A tasty dish at an excellent value makes for a meal that really hits the spot. Our inspectors enjoyed these restaurants thoroughly, and they know you will too!”

In total, Chicago has 47 restaurants on the Bib Gourmand list, which is expected to be released in full next week. The Bib Gourmand includes restaurants that offer a full menu where guests can order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.

New York saw 11 new restaurants added to the list, while Washington, D.C. had two.

Here's a look at the Chicago spots added to the list, along with "excerpts from the inspector notes."

Boonie’s (Lincoln Square; Filipino cuisine)

"The intoxicating, unmistakable aroma of garlic fills the narrow room every time someone opens the rice cooker. This rice is the foundation of all things that are good at this homey restaurant that started out as a food stall. The crispy pork belly hash is an impressive starter that could very well double as an entrée."

Cellar Door Provisions (Logan Square; Mediterranean Cuisine)

"Some restaurants try very hard to impress and dazzle their customers. This sunny corner of Logan Square is not one of those restaurants. In a recently refreshed, breezy dining room, this is an honest restaurant with unfussy, no-nonsense cooking where the plates are warm, the seasoning is spot-on and the flavors are clear."

Pompette (Bucktown/Wicker Park; contemporary cuisine)

"The team may have spent time in some of Chicago’s heavy-hitting restaurants, but Pompette is decidedly more casual. It’s the kind of place you could come all day, every day, and never tire of the selection. Why? The menu, for starters. It’s seasonal with an ever-changing rotation of signature dishes."

Union (Logan Square; American cuisine)

"Building on the success of next-door Lardon, the same team now aims to capture the dinner crowd with this handsome gastropub. The menu balances comfort with creativity. The spicy baby gem is peak salad satisfaction. Fried cheese curds and lamb meatballs are easy crowd-pleasers, and every table has at least one cheeseburger."

Yao Yao (Chinatown; Chinese cuisine)

"The aquamarine tones create a light and airy setting, but don't mistake the pastel tones for something less than serious. Yao Yao pickled fish is the signature dish here. Fiery and potent, this plate delivers a one-two punch with a funky seafood quality and the sharp tang of sour greens."

Cellar Door Provisions celebrated the news on social media Wednesday.

"We are beyond excited to announce we have received a 2023 Bib Gourmand. Thank you for your continued support," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Pompette also celebrated, saying it was "so proud" of the accomplishment.

"Thanks to everyone that worked so hard the past year. And thanks to everyone who came out to try our little restaurant, it means the world to us," the restaurant said.

Union Chicago said it is "even sweeter to receive this designation alongside a group of amazing Chicago peers."