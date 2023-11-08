This Chicago restaurant just joined Alinea in earning elite 3-Star Michelin Guide status

Chicago now has two restaurants that have earned The Michelin Guide's elite three-star status.

According to a Tuesday announcement, Smythe, at 177 N. Ada St. in the West Loop, has earned a rare, third star for Chicago's 2023 Michelin Guide. It had previously been rated a two-star restaurant, the announcement said.

"The very chic Smyth with its lounge styling and open kitchen is helmed by Chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields," the restaurant's entry reads in part. "Their cooking is bold and often pushes boundaries, all the while impressing."

Smythe's full entry in the guide can be found below:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The very chic Smyth with its lounge styling and open kitchen is helmed by Chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields. Their cooking is bold and often pushes boundaries, all the while impressing. Sheer creativity is applied to seasonal produce, some of which comes from their garden. A quail egg, gently smoked and topped with caviar, is given a twist with barley caramel. Resting inside its shell, plump Maine uni, amplified with a divine peach gel and wasabi cream, is both stunning and memorable. The chef's creativity is on full display in a plate of Dungeness crab with a creamy dip and almonds, while wagyu sided by a truffle-flavored doughnut with marrow glaze is yet another hit. Savory sweets, like new potato ice cream, a corn macaron with peppery nasturtium, or the dark chocolate tartlet studded with kombu, raise the bar.

Smythe joins Alinea, at 1723 Halstead St. in Lincoln Park, as Chicago's only other three-starred Michelin restaurant.

According to the guide, only 13 restaurants in the country have received such a status.

Three other Chicago restaurants were newly added to Michelin's 2023 Chicago Guide Tuesday, with Atelier, in Lincoln Square, and Indienne, in River North each earning one Michelin star.

According to the guide, Indienne is Chicago's first Indian restaurant to receive a star.

Daisies, in Logan Square, was also recognized on the guide and awarded a "Green Star" for its use of "sustainable gastronomy focused on unique flavor profiles utilizing the freshest produce."

Below is the full list of the Chicago restaurants on the 2023 Michelin Guide, including several that were recently awarded "Bib Gourmand" recognition for their affordability and culinary excellence. Most recent changes to the list are in bold.

Chicago restaurants with three Michelin stars:

Smyth, 177 N. Ada St. (Previously two stars)

Alinea, 1723 Halstead St.

Chicago restaurants with two Michelin stars:

Ever, 1340 W. Fulton Market

Moody Tongue, 2515 S. Wabash Ave.

Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St.

Chicago restaurants with one Michelin star:

Atelier, 4825 N. Western Ave.

Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St.

EL Ideas, 2419 W. 14th St.

Elske, 1350 W. Randolph Ave.

Esmé, 2200 N Clark St.

Galit, 2429 N Lincoln Ave.

Goosefoot, 2656 W. Lawrence Ave.

Indienne, 217 W. Huron St.

Kasama, 1001 N Winchester Ave.

Mako, 731 W. Lake St.

Next, 953 W. Fulton Market

Omakase Yume, 651 W. Washington Blvd.

Porto, 1600 W. Chicago Ave.

Schwa, 1466 N. Ashland Ave.

Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St.

Temporis, 933 N. Ashland Ave.

Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark St.

Bib Gourmand