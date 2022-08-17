With three Michelin stars, multiple James Beard awards including Outstanding Restaurant, Service and Chef, and spots on on a handful of "World's Best Restaurant" lists, no wonder reservations are so hard to get.

Alinea, in Lincoln Park, opened in 2005 and isn't quite your typical dinner out. Each night, award-winning chef Grant Achtaz -- featured on a Netflix episode of The Chef's Table -- and his team offer "three distinct experiences" at the restaurant, the website says, with rotating menus that are preset, and often mix art, pop-culture and food.

For example, the dessert isn't just a slice of blueberry pie. As described by one Eater Chicago review from 2014, "If Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had become a pastry chef, the dessert of edible blueberry gum strands—surrounded by ornaments like freeze-dried yogurt paste, sorrel, and dots of sauce akin to lemon curd—would be her specialty."

But just like golden tickets for the chocolate factory are hard to come by, so are reservations. The restaurant does not accept walk-ins, and tables are often booked months in advance.

Here's what to know about snagging a reservation at Alinea, and how much you can expect to pay for a meal there.

Alinea's Different Reservation Options

Reservations are online-only, and must be made and pre-paid through Tock.

Diners can choose from three different experiences: The Gallery, which combines "fine dining with experimental moments," The Salon, which offers "a multi-course tasting menu," and the most intimate offering, The Alinea Kitchen Table (KT) -- touted as the restaurant's completely private, highest dining expression.

According to Tock, KT and The Gallery have only two available seatings -- or "showings" -- per night.

How Much Does it Cost to Eat at Alinea?

All reservations are pre-paid, and some are available for even-numbered parties only. Prices range from $295-$475 per person.

How Far in Advance Do You Need to Make a Reservation At Alinea?

According to Forbes Travel Guide, seats book up quickly, and many diners don't sit down to eat until a few months after they've booked and paid for their spot.

"Tickets are sold two months in advance, and usually they are released around the 15th of the month at 11 a.m," the guide says.

Where is Alinea Located?

Alinea is located in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, at 1723 N. Halsted St.