3 more Chicago restaurants added to 2024 Michelin Guide

Three more Chicago restaurants have been added to Chicago's prestigious Micheline Guide, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The additions, part of a "sneak peek," of the 2024 full Micheline Guide for Chicago, come just four months after editors added six other restaurants to the guide.

"Michelin Guide Inspectors spend all year on the road uncovering the best restaurants to recommend—and what they've found is too good to keep a secret," editors wrote in the announcement.

The new additions, which span flavors and neighborhoods, were added to the guide's list of "selected restaurants," which recognizes a restaurants high level of food. In order to qualify for a Michelin star, restaurants must be added to Michelin's recommended list of "selected restaurants" first.

The first spot added to the list was Anelya, located at 3472 N. Elston Ave. in Avondale.

"Throw back a shot of horseradish-infused vodka or sip a glass of Balkan wine in the bar before moving to the cozy dining room," the restaurant's entry on the guide reads. "Green borsch is enhanced with dill and nettles, stocked with boiled egg and slices of fingerling potato, while the freshly baked, butter-glazed, challah-like pampushky bread is a perfect pairing with the soup."

The next spot added was Bayan Ko, a Filipino/Cuban restaurant at 1810 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood.

"Husband and wife team Lawrence Letrero and Raquel Quadreny are raising the stakes at their intimate restaurant in Ravenswood," Bayan Ko's Michelin entry said. "In a departure from the usual family-style dishes, they offer a tasting menu in a quest to celebrate their Cuban and Filipino heritages on their own terms."

The final restaurant that made the guide was Beity, a Lebanese spot at 813 W. Fulton St.

"Chef Ryan Fakih makes it easy to forget that his tables reside in the Fulton Market District," the guide said. Drawing on his Lebanese heritage and on family recipes, he makes a strong impression with a mezze of parsley hummus with lamb, falafel in yogurt sauce, and generously charred pita."

The full list of the newest restaurants added to Chicago's Michelin Guide can be found below.

Added in September:

Anelya, 3472 N. Elston Ave., Avondale. Cuisine: Eastern European

Bayan Ko, 1810 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood. Cuisine: Filipino/Cuban

Beity, 813 W. Fulton St., Fulton Market. Cuisine: Lebanese

Added in June