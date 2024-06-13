Six restaurants have been added to Chicago's prestigious Micheline Guide for 2024, according to an announcement from the guide.

"Besides Chicago-style pizza, Michael Jordan, and the Chicago Cubs, the Windy City is also home to some of the most flavorful restaurants in the nation," the post begins. "Don't believe us? Check out our latest additions to find out for yourself what we mean."

According to the guide, the six new additions are in Michelin's "Selected Restaurants" category for the Chicago guide, joining more than 80 others. More than 152 restaurants are in the Chicago's 2024 Micheline Guide in total, including 45 "Bib Gourmand" restaurants, and 21 Chicago restaurants with at least one Micheline Star.

One of the new additions to the guide -- Warlord, in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood -- was also recently recognized by The New York Times as one of Chicago's "Best 25 Restaurants." It also earned a spot on Esquire's list of "Best New Restaurants in America" for 2023.

The announcement comes days after Lula Cafe, a "Bib Gourmand" restuarant in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, took home the medal for "Outstanding Hospitality" at the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Below are the six new additions to the guide, where they are located, and what kind of cuisine they serve. The full list of Micheline guide stars and "Bib Gourmand" spots for Chicago can be found here.

Cariño, 4662 Broadway Ave., Uptown. Cuisine: Mexican

John's Food and Wine, 2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park. Cuisine: American

Maxwell's Trading, 1516 W. Carroll Ave., West Loop. Cuisine: Contemporary American

Sifr, 660 N. Orleans St., River North. Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Taqueria Chingón, 2234 Western Ave., Bucktown. Cuisine: Mexican

Warlord, 3198 N. Milwaukee Ave., Old Irving Park. Cuisine: American Contemporary