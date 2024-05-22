Fulton Market eatery added to ‘World's Best Restaurants' ranking

An upscale eatery in Chicago's Fulton Market received a lofty accolade Wednesday, being named as one of the world's best restaurants as the first part of the two-part ranking was released.

Smyth, one of two restaurants in the city with three Michelin stars, was one of three American establishments named on the 51-100 list of this year's "World's 50 Best Restaurants."

Smyth was awarded its third Michelin star in November, making it just the 13th restaurant in the U.S. to currently hold the publication's highest rating.

The restaurant, which opened in 2016, was ranked at No. 90 in the first part of the list, with the namesake "50 Best" to be revealed at a later date.

As for the other two American representatives on the 51-100 list, New York cracked the ranking twice, with the Mexican-inspired Cosme ranking at No. 99 and a French global fusion eatery in Le Benardin at No. 71.

As for Smyth, the restaurant said their courses are "served in harmony with the finest products nature has to offer, grown in close collaboration with small farmers and select meat purveyors."

Located at 124 North Ada Street, more information on the restaurant can be found here.

The entire 51-100 list from 50Best can be found on their website.