Chicago street festival guide: A full list of events for 2024

The return of summer means the return of street festivals in Chicago.
Across the city, neighborhoods offer their own flare and unique focuses festival season begins its peak.
From art to music to food to clothing and more, there is no shortage of options.
Here is your complete guide to street festivals in Chicago, now through September.
Fiesta Back of the Yards
When: June 14-16
Where: Ashland Avenue from 47th Street to 45th Street
Who: Folklorico dancers, mariachi music, cumbia, and more.
Ribfest Chicago
When: June 14-16
Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue
Who: Armadillo's BBQ, Salt Creek BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, and more.
Taste of Randolph
When: June 14-16
Where: Randolph Street between Peoria and Racine
Who: Justin Martin, The Beaches, and more.
Juneteenth Village Fest
When: June 15
Where: Douglass Park, California and 12th Street
Who: Common, Dead Prez, and more
Sundays on State
When: June 16 and July 14
Where: On State Street between Adams and Lake
Who: Gerald McClendon, The Joffrey Ballet, and more.
Chicago Pride Fest
When: June 22-23
Where: Halsted Street from Addison Street to Grace Street
Who: Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Amber Riley, and more
Flavors of Albany Park
When: June 26
Where: Routes along Lawrence Avenue East, Lawrence Avenue West, Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue
Who: Nighthawk Chicago, Lawrence Fish Market, Angelo's Wine Bar and more.
Logan Square Arts Fest
When: June 28-29
Where: The intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Avenue
Who: Performances from Wishy, Footballhead, Phony, and more
Millenium Art Festival
When: June 28-30
Where: Michigan Avenue and Lake Street
Who: Artists such as Victoria Jackson, Emma Lyons, and more
Maxwell Street Market
When: June 30, July 28, Sept. 1, Sept. 29, Oct. 27
Where: South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street
Who: Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, Bar Louie, Jim's Original Hot Dog, and more.
African/Caribbean International Festival of Life
When: July 4-7
Where: Washington Park
Who: Teejay "Drift", Rose Royce, Blue Magic, and more
Chicago Craft Beer Fest
When: July 5-7
Where: Jonquil Park
Who: Tastings from several breweries throughout Illinois
West Fest
When: July 12-14
Where: Chicago Avenue between Wood Street and Damen Avenue
Who: Deeper, Cortex, and more
Passport Vibes: Afrobeat Street Festival
When: July 13
Where: Outside of The Promontory
Who: Fela Kuti and more
EEEEEATSCON Chicago
When: July 13-14
Where: 1357 N. Elston Ave.
Who: Chrissy Teigan, Chance the Rapper, Common, and more performers and vendors.
Southport Art Fest
When: July 13-14
Where: West Waveland Avenue and North Southport Avenue
Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.
Roscoe Village Burger Festival
When: July 19-21
Where: Fellger Park
Who: Vendors include Reggies Chicago, Chicago Dog House, and more.
Taste of River North
When: July 19-21
Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago
Who: Vendors and performers yet to be announced. Information will be posted here.
Ravenswood on Tap
When: July 20-21
Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood Avenue and Berteau Avenue
Who: Begyle Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, and more.
Fiesta Del Sol
When: July 25-28
Where: From Ashland and Cermak to Morgan and Cermak
Who: Performances to be announced here.
Taste of Lincoln
When:July 26-28,
Where: 2500 N. Lincoln Ave.
Who: Entertainment includes School of Rock, All American Throwbacks, and more.
Wicker Park Fest
When:July 26-28,
Where: Milwaukee Avenue between Damen and Ashland Avenue
Who: Jamila Woods, Superdrag, and more.
Ghana Fest
When:July 27
Where: Washington Park
Who: More info here.
Chinatown Summer Fair
When: July 27-28
Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place
Who: Various street vendors, performers, and restaurant samplings.
Bantu Fest
When: July 27-28
Where: Midway Plaisance Park
Who: Lineup to be announced here.
Edison Park Fest
When: Aug. 2-4
Where: 6730 N. Olmstead Ave.
Who: Anthem, Hello Weekend, and more.
West Town Brewing District’s Dancing in the Streets
When: Aug. 2-4
Where: Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood
Who: Food vendors, live music, and more
Great American Lobster Fest
When: Aug. 10-11
Where: Navy Pier
Who: Performances by Marvin Weathersby, One Love Reggae Band, and more. Menu to be announced soon.
Northalsted Marketdays
When: Aug. 10-11
Where: Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison
Who: Artist lineup to be announced here soon.
Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival
When: Aug. 16-18
Where: 6900N/1400W, Rogers Park
Who: Artists and entertainment to be announced here.
Sangria Fest
When: Aug. 17-18
Where: Humboldt Park
Who: Vendors and entertainment to be announced here.
West Loop Art Fest
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1
Where: Fulton Market
Who: Lineup coming soon here.
Taste of Polonia
When: Aug. 30- Sept. 2
Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Who: 7th Heaven, Sons of Chicago, and more.
Taste of Chicago
When: Sept. 6-8
Where: Grant Park
Who: Vendors include Billy Goat Tavern, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, and more.
German-American Oktoberfest
When: Sept.6-8
Where: Lincoln Square
Who: Varying food vendors and performers
Taste of Greektown
When: Sept. 6-8
Where: 315 S. Halsted St.
Who: Vendors to be announced here.
Printers Row Lit Fest
When: Sept. 7-8
Where: South Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street
Who: Speakers to be announced.
Lakeview Taco Fest
When: Sept. 7-8
Where: 3500 N. Southport Avenue
Who: Vendors include Cabos Tacos, Beat Kitchen, and more
Ravenswood Art Walk
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park Road
Who: Varying artists and food vendors, more information here.
Grito Fest
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: 280 S. Columbus Dr.
Who: Vendors and performers to be announced.
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts
When: Sept. 14-15
Where: Along Broadway, Belmont, and Hawthorne
Who: Artists and performers to be announced.
Edgewater Arts Festival
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: 1140 W. Granville Ave.
Who: Varying artist booths.