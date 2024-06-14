Chicago street festival guide: A full list of events for 2024

The return of summer means the return of street festivals in Chicago.

Across the city, neighborhoods offer their own flare and unique focuses festival season begins its peak.

From art to music to food to clothing and more, there is no shortage of options.

Here is your complete guide to street festivals in Chicago, now through September.

Fiesta Back of the Yards

When: June 14-16

Where: Ashland Avenue from 47th Street to 45th Street

Who: Folklorico dancers, mariachi music, cumbia, and more.

Ribfest Chicago

When: June 14-16

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue

Who: Armadillo's BBQ, Salt Creek BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, and more.

Taste of Randolph

When: June 14-16

Where: Randolph Street between Peoria and Racine

Who: Justin Martin, The Beaches, and more.

Juneteenth Village Fest

When: June 15

Where: Douglass Park, California and 12th Street

Who: Common, Dead Prez, and more

Sundays on State

When: June 16 and July 14

Where: On State Street between Adams and Lake

Who: Gerald McClendon, The Joffrey Ballet, and more.

Chicago Pride Fest

When: June 22-23

Where: Halsted Street from Addison Street to Grace Street

Who: Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Amber Riley, and more

Flavors of Albany Park

When: June 26

Where: Routes along Lawrence Avenue East, Lawrence Avenue West, Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue

Who: Nighthawk Chicago, Lawrence Fish Market, Angelo's Wine Bar and more.

Logan Square Arts Fest

When: June 28-29

Where: The intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Avenue

Who: Performances from Wishy, Footballhead, Phony, and more

Millenium Art Festival

When: June 28-30

Where: Michigan Avenue and Lake Street

Who: Artists such as Victoria Jackson, Emma Lyons, and more

Maxwell Street Market

When: June 30, July 28, Sept. 1, Sept. 29, Oct. 27

Where: South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street

Who: Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, Bar Louie, Jim's Original Hot Dog, and more.

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life

When: July 4-7

Where: Washington Park

Who: Teejay "Drift", Rose Royce, Blue Magic, and more

Chicago Craft Beer Fest

When: July 5-7

Where: Jonquil Park

Who: Tastings from several breweries throughout Illinois

West Fest

When: July 12-14

Where: Chicago Avenue between Wood Street and Damen Avenue

Who: Deeper, Cortex, and more

Passport Vibes: Afrobeat Street Festival

When: July 13

Where: Outside of The Promontory

Who: Fela Kuti and more

EEEEEATSCON Chicago

When: July 13-14

Where: 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Who: Chrissy Teigan, Chance the Rapper, Common, and more performers and vendors.

Southport Art Fest

When: July 13-14

Where: West Waveland Avenue and North Southport Avenue

Who: Lineup to be announced soon here.

Roscoe Village Burger Festival

When: July 19-21

Where: Fellger Park

Who: Vendors include Reggies Chicago, Chicago Dog House, and more.

Taste of River North

When: July 19-21

Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago

Who: Vendors and performers yet to be announced. Information will be posted here.

Ravenswood on Tap

When: July 20-21

Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood Avenue and Berteau Avenue

Who: Begyle Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, and more.

Fiesta Del Sol

When: July 25-28

Where: From Ashland and Cermak to Morgan and Cermak

Who: Performances to be announced here.

Taste of Lincoln

When:July 26-28,

Where: 2500 N. Lincoln Ave.

Who: Entertainment includes School of Rock, All American Throwbacks, and more.

Wicker Park Fest

When:July 26-28,

Where: Milwaukee Avenue between Damen and Ashland Avenue

Who: Jamila Woods, Superdrag, and more.

Ghana Fest

When:July 27

Where: Washington Park

Who: More info here.

Chinatown Summer Fair

When: July 27-28

Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place

Who: Various street vendors, performers, and restaurant samplings.

Bantu Fest

When: July 27-28

Where: Midway Plaisance Park

Who: Lineup to be announced here.

Edison Park Fest

When: Aug. 2-4

Where: 6730 N. Olmstead Ave.

Who: Anthem, Hello Weekend, and more.

West Town Brewing District’s Dancing in the Streets

When: Aug. 2-4

Where: Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood

Who: Food vendors, live music, and more

Great American Lobster Fest

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: Navy Pier

Who: Performances by Marvin Weathersby, One Love Reggae Band, and more. Menu to be announced soon.

Northalsted Marketdays

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison

Who: Artist lineup to be announced here soon.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival

When: Aug. 16-18

Where: 6900N/1400W, Rogers Park

Who: Artists and entertainment to be announced here.

Sangria Fest

When: Aug. 17-18

Where: Humboldt Park

Who: Vendors and entertainment to be announced here.

West Loop Art Fest

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 1

Where: Fulton Market

Who: Lineup coming soon here.

Taste of Polonia

When: Aug. 30- Sept. 2

Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Who: 7th Heaven, Sons of Chicago, and more.

Taste of Chicago

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: Grant Park

Who: Vendors include Billy Goat Tavern, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, and more.

German-American Oktoberfest

When: Sept.6-8

Where: Lincoln Square

Who: Varying food vendors and performers

Taste of Greektown

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: 315 S. Halsted St.

Who: Vendors to be announced here.

Printers Row Lit Fest

When: Sept. 7-8

Where: South Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street

Who: Speakers to be announced.

Lakeview Taco Fest

When: Sept. 7-8

Where: 3500 N. Southport Avenue

Who: Vendors include Cabos Tacos, Beat Kitchen, and more

Ravenswood Art Walk

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park Road

Who: Varying artists and food vendors, more information here.

Grito Fest

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: 280 S. Columbus Dr.

Who: Vendors and performers to be announced.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: Along Broadway, Belmont, and Hawthorne

Who: Artists and performers to be announced.

Edgewater Arts Festival

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: 1140 W. Granville Ave.

Who: Varying artist booths.