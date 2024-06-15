Former Glendale Heights officer accused of using village fuel card for personal use

A former police officer in suburban Glendale Heights was charged with official misconduct after allegedly using a village credit card to obtain fuel for personal use, according to authorities.

Mark Garcia, 37, was indicted on three counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

The now-former officer later turned himself into police and was released from custody on Friday evening. According to an indictment, Garcia was acting in his official capacity as an officer when he used a WEX Fuel gasoline card to purchase gasoline for personal use between Feb. 16 and April 3 of 2024.

While the amount of gas Garcia purchased wasn't specified, its value didn't exceed $500, the state's attorney said. The alleged thefts were discovered following an investigation by the Glendale Heights Police Department.

Garcia's arraignment was set for July 11.