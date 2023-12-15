2 Chicago restaurants make Esquire's list of 2023 ‘Best New Restaurants in America'

Despite some iconic Chicago restaurants closing for good in 2023, the scene continues to deliver -- with a number of new and old spots receiving national recognition from the Michelin Guide, Bon Appetit, and the New York Times.

And, another national magazine just named two Chicago spots to its prestigious "Best New Restaurants in America" list for 2023.

The list, selected by editors at Esquire after trying some two hundred new eateries, features 50 of their top picks from across the country.

Restaurants from California led the list, with 13 restaurants appearing on it, followed by nine from New York.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two from Illinois impressed editors enough to land on the list, both located in Chicago.

The first was Asador Bastian, a Chicago chophouse with Basque influences located inside a historic townhouse in River North.

"Chef Doug Psaltis and co-owner Hsing Chen’s place is sneakily one of the most exciting steak joints in America," Esquire's editors wrote. "In the Basque tradition, it specializes in older cows, whose meat is complex and worth savoring and sharing, if only to save room for risotto-like arroz cremoso. You would be equally happy if you left without eating any beef. But don’t do that."

Warlord, an industry restaurant in Avondale that describes itself as focused on "preservation and live fire," also made the list.

According to chef Trevor Fleming, the restaurant is named Warlord accordingly.

"'Because every night, we’re going to war,' says the chisel-cheeked, mustachioed chef, dressed in all black, while the flames from the hearth rise up behind him," editors wrote. "This is a late-night spot, for the industry, by the industry. It’s loud. It’s packed. It’s rocking. Sit at the counter and watch the magic that happens when fire meets meat. Order as much as you can stomach, and definitely get the foie gras."

Only two other restaurants from the Midwest made the list outside of the ones from Chicago: Nolia Kitchen in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sado in St. Louis, Missouri.

The full list from Esquire can be found here.