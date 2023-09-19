2 Chicago restaurants land on prestigious nationwide New York Times list

The third iteration of a list from the New York Times naming the restaurants the staff is currently most excited about across the United States honored two newly-opened Chicago eateries, drawing more attention to the city's constantly evolving culinary scene.

Daisies, an Italian restaurant in Logan Square that opened in March and Thattu, an Indian restaurant in Avondale that opened in April, were both named to the list.

Daisies earned high marks from NYT's staff for its "authentically Midwestern" take on Italian standards. Opposed to airfreighted squid for the restaurant's fritto misto, Daisies earned high marks for their interpretation that features cheese curds and locally-grown mushrooms.

The dedication to staying local is seen throughout the menu, with Great Lakes whitefish and rosé made from grapes grown along the Illinois River.

Originally opening in 2017, Daisies has been in their current location since March.

As for Avondale's Thattu, the former food hall spot moved into its permanent North Side home this spring.

Earning praise for dedication to serving homestyle cuisine from the Kerala region in southwest India, Thattu's fish fries, yogurt rice and coconutty curries drew high marks, along with more experimental dishes such as tater tots dusted with chaat masala.

In addition to the two Chicago restaurants honored, four other Midwestern establishments made the list, with one restaurant in each of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin making the cut.