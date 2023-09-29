Chicago Signature Room: Here's everything we know about its abrupt closure

The Signature Room, a legendary fine dining restaurant near the top floor of the former John Hancock Center in Chicago, abruptly closed on Thursday to the dismay of many across the city.

Offering breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and downtown, the longtime establishment on the high rise's 95th and 96th floors became a place where Chicagoans - for 30 years - celebrated holidays and special occasions, from birthdays to anniversaries, engagements and more.

A sign posted at the restaurant's entrance, and a similar note posted online, informed patrons of the sudden closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the sign, obtained by NBC Chicago, read, in part.

Here's a look at everything we know related to the Signature Room's closing, from the reasons cited by owners, to the message in which management formed employees and the possibility of another establishment taking the space over.

Why did the Signature Room suddenly close?

In the message posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, the Signature Room partially attributed the closing to economic hardship following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than we anticipated," the post read, in part. "These factors, beyond our control, have left us with no choice but to close our doors."

In a memo to employees, management revealed new lease terms couldn't be successfully renegotiated with their landlord, saying they were "extremely disappointed."

What did the restaurant tell employees about the closure?

Management at the Signature Room informed employees of the closure in a memo Thursday, the same day the news was publicly revealed. The full memo can be read below:

Dear Signature Room Team,

We are truly saddened of the news that -- after 30 years on top of Chicago -- The Signature Room is closing effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. We are extremely disappointed that new lease terms could not be successful renegotiated with our landlord and, thus, not allowing us to continue our mission at the place we all love. As a result, we are forced to close our doors.

This an extremely difficult situation for us all, and we all share in the shock of this overwhelming news.

We appreciated your dedication and the service that you have provided to The Signature Room over the past 30 years. We simply couldn't have done it without you.

Sincerely,

Human Resources

What's next for the Signature Room's space?

Any potential plans for what the property could become remained uncertain as of Friday.

Crain's Chicago Business reported in March that the real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield had been retained to sell the 26,168-square-foot property, including the Signature Room restaurant, situated on the 95th floor, and the Signature Lounge, on the 96th floor. In that same report, Crain's revealed the restaurant's owners, Rick Roman and Nick Pyknis of Infusion Management Group, extended the lease on the property through 2031.

As for what's next, it appears to be too early to tell.