Signature Room on 95th floor of former Hancock building abruptly closes

The iconic Signature Room, a longtime, fine dining restaurant near the top floor of the former John Hancock center in Chicago, has closed.

A sign posted at the restaurant's location Thursday cited "economic issues" as a reason for the "permanent" closing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the sign, obtained by NBC Chicago, read. "For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world. Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than anticipated."

The news was first reported by Crain's Chicago Business.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Calls to the Signature Room by NBC Chicago were directed to an automated messaging system. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, online reservations on the Signature Room were unavailable.

"Reservations are unavailable," a message posted to The Signature Room's reservation website read." The Signature Room at the 95th is not currently accepting reservations on Tock. Please check again soon."

A memo obtained by NBC Chicago Signature Room employees called the closing "an extremely difficult situation."

The full memo can be found below:

Dear Signature Room Team,

We are truly saddened of the news that -- after 30 years on top of Chicago -- The Signature Room is closing effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. We are extremely disappointed that new lease terms could not be successful renegotiated with our landlord and, thus, not allowing us to continue our mission at the place we all love. As a result, we are forced to close our doors.

This an extremely difficult situation for us all, and we all share in the shock of this overwhelming news.

We appreciated your dedication and the service that you have provided to The Signature Room over the past 30 years. We simply couldn't have done it without you.

Sincerely,

Human Resources

The memo also indicated that information would be provided to employees regarding insurance, and personal items left behind.

The Signature Room, on the 95th and 96th floors of 875 N. Michigan Avenue, is known for offering upscale dining and vast views of the city.

The high-end restaurant, which required guests to follow a dress code, opened in 1993.

Earlier this year, Crain's reported that the the space housing the restaurant was up for sale.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.