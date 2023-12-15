Full list of Michelin-rated restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week 2024

The best time to try some of Chicago's Michelin-rated restaurants is just around the corner.

The 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week will take place Jan. 19 through Feb. 4 of 2024, a press release from Choose Chicago said. More than 380 restaurants -- 20 of them Michelin-rated -- are set to participate in the highly anticipated event, with reservations and menus available for the 17-day event currently available online.

“Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community,” President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia said in the release. “Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they’ve been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago’s winter season.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Choose Chicago, participating restaurants span 31 Chicago neighborhoods. 46 suburban restaurants are also included, organizers said.

Restaurants that participate in Chicago Restaurant Week offer curated, prix fixe menus with prices set at either $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner, the release said. Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.

Only one two-star Michelin-rated restaurant, Moody Tongue, is on the list of participating restaurants for 2024. However, many of "Bib Gourmand" restaurants, as well as Daises, which received a Green Star in 2023.

Here's the full list of Michelin-rated restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week for 2024:

Avec (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen (Bib Gourmand), Wicker Park

Cabra (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

Cira (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

Daisies (Green Star), Logan Square

Moody Tongue (Two Stars), South Loop

Boka (One Star), Lincoln Park

Esmé (One Star), Lincoln Park

Frontera Grill (Bib Gourmand), River North

Gilt Bar (Bib Gourmand), River North

Girl & The Goat (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen (Bib Gourmand), Pilsen

Ina Mae Tavern (Bib Gourmand), Wicker Park

La Josie (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

Longman & Eagle (Bib Gourmand), Edgewater

Mango Pickle (Bib Gourmand), Edgewater

Pompette (Bib Gourmand), Bucktown

Proxi (Bib Gourmand), West Loop

Table, Donkey and Stick (Bib Gourmand), Logan Square

Virtue (Bib Gourmand), Hyde Park

You can find the full list of participating restaurants and menus here.