Chicago Restaurant Week 2024: Dates, restaurants, menus announced

Bellies, start your rumbling: Dates have been announced for the highly anticipated 2024 Chicago Restaurant Week.

The 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week will take place Jan. 19 through Feb. 4 of 2024, a press release from Choose Chicago said. More than 380 Chicagoland eateries participate in the 17-day event, with reservations and menus available online beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13, the release said.

“There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago’s incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods,” President and CEO of Choose Chicago Lynn Osmond said in the release. “I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants throughout the city and fully embrace the diversity of our culinary scene and celebrate everything that makes Chicago such a remarkable place to live or visit.”

According to Choose Chicago, participating restaurants span 31 Chicago neighborhoods. 46 suburban restaurants are also included, organizers said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Restaurants that participate in Chicago Restaurant Week offer curated, prix fixe menus with prices set at either $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner, the release said. Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.

“Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community,” President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia, said. “Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they’ve been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago’s winter season.”

Several Michelin-rated restaurants are participating in this year's restaurant week, including Mango Pickle in Edgewater, Virtue in Hyde Park, Boka in Lincoln Park, Daisies in Logan Square and Cabra in the West Loop.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants and menus here.