What time is the Kentucky Derby? Here's how to watch this year's race

In what is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, the 151st iteration of the Kentucky Derby will be stepping off at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Held each year on the first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby features 20 of the world's fastest horses in a race that is expected to attract approximately 100,000 spectators.

From the start time to participating horses and favorites, here's what you need to know for the 151st Kentucky Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3.

What is the race time for the Kentucky Derby 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.

The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

As is tradition, the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025, streaming options

The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also stream everything from Churchill Downs live on Peacock, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:

Citizen Bull

Neoequos

Final Gambit

Rodriguez

American Promise

Admire Daytona

Luxor Cafe

Journalism

Burnham Square

Grande

Flying Mohawk

East Avenue

Publisher

Tiztastic

Render Judgment

Coal Battle

Sandman

Sovereignty

Chunk of Gold

Owen Almighty

Horses can be scratched throughout the week depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post position Horse name Jockey Trainer Odds to win 1. Citizen Bull Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 18-1 2. Neoequos Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 57-1 3. Final Gambit Luan Machado Brad Cox 18-1 4. Rodriguez Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert 9-1 5. American Promise Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 13-1 6. Admire Daytona Christophe Lemaire Yukihiro Kato 39-1 7. Luxor Cafe João Moreira Noriyuki Hori 14-1 8. Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 7-2 9. Burnham Square Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 19-1 10. Grande John R. Velazquez Todd Pletcher 19-1 11. Flying Mohawk Joseph Ramos Whit Beckman 36-1 12. East Avenue Manuel Franco Brendan P. Walsh 34-1 13. Publisher Irad Ortiz Jr. Steven Asmussen 31-1 14. Tiztastic Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 20-1 15. Render Judgment Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 13-1 16. Coal Battle Juan Vargas Lonnie Briley 30-1 17. Sandman José Ortiz Mark Casse 5-1 18. Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William Mott 11-1 19. Chunk of Gold Jareth Loveberry Ethan West 44-1 20. Owen Almighty Javier Casellano Brian Lynch 50-1

Kentucky Derby prize money 2025

For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million -- matching the record payout from 2024.

The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth. Here's a full breakdown of the Kentucky Derby prize money.