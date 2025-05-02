Sports

What time is the Kentucky Derby? Here's how to watch this year's race

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs. Here's what to know

By Logan Reardon and NBC Chicago Staff

Derby
Michael Reaves | Getty Images

In what is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, the 151st iteration of the Kentucky Derby will be stepping off at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Held each year on the first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby features 20 of the world's fastest horses in a race that is expected to attract approximately 100,000 spectators.

From the start time to participating horses and favorites, here's what you need to know for the 151st Kentucky Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3.

What is the race time for the Kentucky Derby 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.

The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

As is tradition, the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025, streaming options

The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also stream everything from Churchill Downs live on Peacock, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:

  • Citizen Bull
  • Neoequos
  • Final Gambit
  • Rodriguez
  • American Promise
  • Admire Daytona
  • Luxor Cafe
  • Journalism
  • Burnham Square
  • Grande
  • Flying Mohawk
  • East Avenue
  • Publisher
  • Tiztastic
  • Render Judgment
  • Coal Battle
  • Sandman
  • Sovereignty
  • Chunk of Gold
  • Owen Almighty

Horses can be scratched throughout the week depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post positionHorse nameJockeyTrainerOdds to win
1.Citizen BullMartin GarciaBob Baffert18-1
2.NeoequosFlavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.57-1
3.Final GambitLuan MachadoBrad Cox18-1
4.RodriguezMike E. SmithBob Baffert9-1
5.American PromiseNik JuarezWayne Lukas13-1
6.Admire DaytonaChristophe LemaireYukihiro Kato39-1
7.Luxor CafeJoão MoreiraNoriyuki Hori14-1
8.JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy7-2
9.Burnham SquareBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes19-1
10.GrandeJohn R. VelazquezTodd Pletcher19-1
11.Flying MohawkJoseph RamosWhit Beckman36-1
12.East AvenueManuel FrancoBrendan P. Walsh34-1
13.PublisherIrad Ortiz Jr.Steven Asmussen31-1
14.TiztasticJoel RosarioSteven Asmussen20-1
15.Render JudgmentJulien LeparouxKenneth McPeek13-1
16.Coal BattleJuan VargasLonnie Briley30-1
17.SandmanJosé OrtizMark Casse5-1
18.SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam Mott11-1
19.Chunk of GoldJareth LoveberryEthan West44-1
20.Owen AlmightyJavier CasellanoBrian Lynch50-1

Kentucky Derby prize money 2025

For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million -- matching the record payout from 2024.

The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth. Here's a full breakdown of the Kentucky Derby prize money.

