6 popular Chicago restaurants named among best in the world in new elite ranking for 2025

Six of the best restaurants in the world are in Chicago, according to an elite new 2025 ranking of the 1,000 top restaurants across the globe.

The report, from the site La Liste, which describes itself as "the most selective global guide of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels, for gourmets and international travelers," recently ranked the best 1,000 restaurants across the world. According to editors, the awards recognize chefs, restaurants and regions who are "making waves in the industry through excellent cooking, innovation, sustainability, authenticity and more.

The ranking was aggregated using information from numerous publications, guidebooks and online reviews, editors said. Restaurants then received a score from 1-100 using a "trustworthiness index," ranking, editors wrote.

According to the list, nine restaurants spanning Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, New York and California all tied for the first place spot, each with a score of 99.50.

In the U.S., restaurants in Washington and Las Vegas also topped the list, receiving scores over 96.

In Chicago, the city's only 3-star Michelin restaurants made the list: Smyth, at 177. N. Ada St., and Alinea, at 1723 N. Halsted St. Smyth scored 95.50 on the list's ranking, with Alinea not far behind, at 95.

Harbor House Inn, in Grand Haven, Michigan, also scored high, at 95.50, the list said.

Ever, at 1340 W. Fulton Street, and Oriole, at 661 W. Walnut St. also landed high on the list, with a score of 92.50. Both restaurants have two stars in Chicago's most recent Michelin Guide.

Boka, at 1759 N. Halsted St. also made the list, with a score of 81. The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, at 2515 S. Wabash Ave., was the final Chicago restuarant to make the list, with a score of 75.50

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The full list of 1,000 restaurants can be found here.