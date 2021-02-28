Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccinations Continue to Rise, Tech Helps Fight Virus

The state of Illinois is continuing to expand its vaccination capabilities, with nearly 80,000 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday alone.

The state is averaging more than 79,000 new COVID vaccinations a day, with cases of the virus continuing to fall in Illinois.

Here are the latest headlines from around the state:

Illinois Reports 1,249 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new confirmed and probable cases bring the state to 1,186,696 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The state is continue to step up vaccination efforts against the virus, with 79,266 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday. That puts the state at an average of 79,140 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

Tech Trends: New Technology Aims to Kill Coronavirus

A Chicago company is building a device that uses new air filtration technology to kill the coronavirus. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has the story.

A Chicago company is building a device that uses new air filtration technology to kill the coronavirus.

Watch: NBC Chicago Docuseries ‘Vaccinated State'

The newest episode of NBC Chicago's docuseries "Vaccinated State" has dropped on Roku and other TV apps, and you can also check out the show here.

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Single-Shot Covid Vaccine for Emergency Use

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the United States a third tool to fight the pandemic as highly contagious variants start to take root across the country.

The FDA's emergency use authorization Saturday kickstarts the federal government's plan to distribute nearly 4 million doses of J&J's vaccine to states, pharmacies and community health centers across the nation next week. Unlike Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, J&J's one-dose regimen eliminates the need for patients to return for a second dose and it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for months.

Brookfield Zoo Reopens Monday After Months of Closure Due to COVID

Brookfield Zoo will reopen its doors Monday after two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The west suburban zoo said facilities will reopen with restrictions for the guests and staff such as limited animal viewing, required face coverings and mandatory reservations.

As the zoo initially reopens, indoor spaces, with the exception of restrooms, will be closed, along with all attractions. Goat feeding also remains closed for the season.