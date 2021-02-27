Brookfield Zoo Reopens Monday After Months of Closure Due to COVID

Brookfield Zoo will reopen its doors Monday after two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The west suburban zoo said facilities will reopen with restrictions for the guests and staff such as limited animal viewing, required face coverings and mandatory reservations.

As the zoo initially reopens, indoor spaces, with the exception of restrooms, will be closed, along with all attractions. Goat feeding also remains closed for the season.

Reservations must be made prior to a visit and allotted times will be available in 20-minute increments. The zoo noted that no tickets will be sold onsite during this time.

Lincoln Park Zoo also reopens to the public next week, following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago zoo announced.

The zoo opens March 5, according to a release, with limited capacity and "strict guidelines" in place as cases of COVID-19 continue citywide.

Ahead of the official reopening date, the zoo will opeedn early for a "Members-Only," continuing through Sunday. All visits require a reservation online, the zoo said, which are free of charge.

To make a reservation, click here or call (312) 742-2000. According to zoo officials, reservations to visit the zoo will be released Thursdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. prior for the following three to four days.