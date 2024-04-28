Funeral planned Monday for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

NOTE: Live coverage of the funeral and procession will be streamed in the player above beginning at 10 a.m. CT Monday, as well as on the NBC Chicago News Streaming Channel.

Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who was fatally shot while returning home from work in Gage Park, will be remembered at a funeral on Monday.

Funeral services were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Prior to the service, a procession was expected to leave Blake Lamb Funeral Home at around 9:15 a.m. and then proceed on 103rd Street, Western Avenue and 77th Street.

Rolling closures will take place during the procession, according to an alert from Ald. Matt O'Shea's office.

Following the mass, the procession will travel approximately 16 miles along several streets and the Dan Ryan Expressway before ending at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave., on the city's North Side. Once at the cemetery, a private internment will take place.

Drivers in the following areas should anticipate street closures and traffic impacts caused by the procession:

Southbound Western to 79 th

Eastbound 79 th St. to the Dan Ryan Expressway

St. to the Dan Ryan Expressway Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the Stevenson Expressway

Eastbound Stevenson Expressway to Northbound Lake Shore Drive

Northbound Lake Shore Drive to Westbound on Bryn Mawr

Westbound Bryn Mawr to Ravenswood Rosehill Cemetery

One day prior, community members, fellow law enforcement officers and loved ones said goodbye and shared their respects at Huesca's viewing.

Chicago police continued to search for the man responsible for Officer Luis Huesca’s shooting death on Saturday, nearly one week after the officer was shot and killed. NBC Chicago’s Courtney Sisk reports.

A 6-year veteran of the force, Huesca was still in uniform when he was fatally shot on April 21 while returning home from work.

Law enforcement on Friday identified the gunman suspected in Huesca's shooting death as Xavier Tate Jr., 22, and released several photos as they asked for the public's assistance in bringing him to justice.

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Monday's funeral mass and ensuing procession will be streamed live on NBC 5, live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on your preferred streaming device and here at the top of the page.