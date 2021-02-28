Illinois Reports 1,249 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new confirmed and probable cases bring the state to 1,186,696 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The 22 new deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 20,516 fatalities during the pandemic, with 2,219 more that are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 66,500 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, with 18,136,253 total tests performed so far during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate continues to hit record lows, currently sitting at 2.4% over the last seven days. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate is at 2.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state is continue to step up vaccination efforts against the virus, with 79,266 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday. That puts the state at an average of 79,140 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 2,705,934 doses of the vaccine so far, and 6.39% of Illinois residents have received both doses of the vaccine.