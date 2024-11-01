Who is on the Illinois ballot for the 2024 Election? See a sample ballot here

As the clock winds down until Election Day for 2024, do you know what's on your ballot?

Beyond the presidential race, there are local races, judge votes and referendum questions to think about. And some of what you see on your Illinois ballot will depend on where you live.

In addition to the presidential race, all 17 of Illinois’ seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot, as will all of the state’s House seats and a third of the state’s Senate seats. In Cook County, voters decide on a new Cook County State's Attorney.

There will also be three advisory questions on the ballot at the statewide level, along with referendums in numerous communities and counties.

Finally, there will be a limited number of races at the municipal and county levels in the 2024 general election.

Who's on your Illinois ballot? See a sample ballot here

NBC has put together a tool for voters to determine the races they will see on their ballots this November.

For additional information on which races will appear on your ballot, sample ballots can be found here.

Advisory questions on all Illinois ballots

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

There are three advisory questions on the ballot in Illinois in November, none of which will be binding, according to the State Board of Elections.

One question will ask whether candidates should be subject to civil penalties if they interfere with an election worker’s official duties. A second will ask if a Constitutional Amendment should be passed imposing an additional 3% tax on income over $1 million to help offer property tax relief. The third question will concern whether reproductive treatments should be covered by health insurance plans in the state.

Voters in some Chicago wards will also face a series of advisory questions. More information on those questions can be found here.

Voters who live outside of the city of Chicago can find information on their referendums here.

How to vote in Illinois

Illinois voters can of course vote on Nov. 5 in the general election, but there are multiple other ways to cast ballots in the state.

The first one available to voters will be early voting, which is currently underway and continuing through election day. Participating polling places can be found on the NBC Chicago app.

Voters can also cast ballots via the mail. Applications to do so can be found on the state Board of Elections’ website, and must be returned no later than five days prior to the election.

Overseas and military voting are also available for Illinois residents who won’t be in the country on Election Day, with a full manual available on the Board of Elections’ website.