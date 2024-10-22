Full list: Suburban Chicago referendums in the 2024 election

Millions of voters around Illinois will face referendums on their 2024 election ballots, including those in the Chicago area.

There are two separate types of ballot questions that Chicago-area voters will face in 2024. The first is a binding referendum, where the results will determine whether a governmental body takes action on a particular issue.

For the most part, these include bond issues to help pay for new infrastructure or rehabilitating existing infrastructure, or changing the way certain governmental entities function, such as adding or eliminating elected positions.

The second type of question is an “advisory question,” where voters are asked a question to help reveal their feelings on a particular issue. In this year’s election, those primarily involve asking generic questions about taxation or specific types of electoral reform.

Questions that are binding are unmarked in this guide, but “advisory questions” are tagged as such within the text. Ballot questions are separated by county and by the governmental entity asking them.

For referendums that will appear on ballots in the city of Chicago, you can visit the NBC Chicago app, and to find out the other races on your ballot, you can use the following tool.

Cook County:

Barrington School District 220 –

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip an auditorium and an addition at the Barrington High School Building; alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to installing safety and security improvements, improving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) labs, science classrooms, fine arts classrooms and music rooms, installing energy-efficient mechanical systems and replacing windows, doors and flooring; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $64,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Barrington Township –

(Advisory Question): Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers’ existing retirements and generate savings which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?

Broadview –

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Broadview create certain programs, requirements, and incentives to encourage the placement of electric vehicle charging stations in commercial areas within the Village of Broadview?

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Broadview create a motorcycle unit of the Village of Broadview Police Department?

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Broadview adopt certain environmental policies to help limit climate change even if such policies may result in additional costs to the taxpayers of the Village of Broadview?

Burnham –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Burnham pass a Resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation to reduce the tax property percentage homeowners pay to public schools in an effort to lift the heavy tax burden off of South Suburban homeowners?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Burnham pass a resolution requesting that the State of Illinois continue its ban on certain fireworks to ensure the safety of all residents and animals?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Burnham ban semi-trailer trucks, box trucks, boats, car haulers, and tow trucks from parking on residential streets to allow residents with conventional vehicles ample parking space and to promote the safety of residents and their children?

Calumet Park –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Calumet Park pass a Resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation to reduce the tax property percentage homeowners pay to public schools in an effort to lift the heavy tax burden off of South Suburban homeowners?”

Crestwood –

(Advisory question): Shall the Village of Crestwood pass a Resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass Legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase State funding for Public Schools that results in lower property tax bills and reduces the tax burden on local Property owners and taxpayers, specifically those in South Suburban Cook County?

Elmhurst Park District –

Shall the Elmhurst Park District, DuPage and Cook Counties, Illinois, improve, equip and maintain parks and park facilities, including (a) replacing the Joanne B. Wagner Community Center by building and equipping a new community center with a walking/jogging track, courts for pickleball, basketball and volleyball, a multisport indoor artificial turf field, and space for gymnastics, dance, early childhood/preschool and other programming; (b) constructing a bandshell with year-round heated restrooms at Wilder Park; (c) constructing year-round heated restrooms at Eldridge and Crestview Parks and on parkland along the Illinois Prairie Path; and (d) converting a grass athletic field to an artificial turf field at Berens Park, and issue its bonds to the amount of $89,950,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Franklin Park –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Illinois General Assembly increase the annual household income qualification for the senior citizen freeze property tax exemption?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Illinois General Assembly automatically increase the amount of the homeowner and senior citizen property tax exemptions every year based on the rate of inflation to help reduce property taxes?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Franklin Park, Cook County, Illinois, continue to prohibit the consumption of alcohol in gas stations?”

Glencoe –

Should the village of Glencoe become a home rule unit?

Glencoe Park District –

Shall the Glencoe Park District, Cook County, Illinois, improve Glencoe Beach, including the playground, Safran Beach House, boat house and racks, boardwalk, sun shelters, ramps, walls and stairs leading to the beach; improve Takiff Athletic Field; and construct and equip a new community greenhouse and a parks maintenance facility; and issue bonds to the amount of $14,700,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Glenview Community Consolidated School District 34 –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Glenview Community Consolidated School District Number 34, Cook County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.164% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purpose of funding educational programming and instruction and for other school purposes and be equal to 2.653% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $75,694,872, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $80,712,684. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $49. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Golf School District 67 –

Shall the Board of Education of Golf School District Number 67, Cook County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip the Hynes Elementary and Golf Middle School Buildings and improve the sites thereof, including but not limited to improving safety and security, replacing roofs and HVAC systems, removing asbestos, improving accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act and eliminating mobile classrooms at Hynes Elementary School, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $26,300,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Kenilworth Park District –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Kenilworth Park District, Cook County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.132% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purpose of building, equipping and operating a new community recreation center, acquiring and improving land for trail use, maintaining, improving and protecting park facilities, parks and athletic fields and for other park purposes and be equal to 0.321% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $705,325, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $1,197,325. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $40. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

La Grange Park District –

Shall the Park District of LaGrange, Cook County, Illinois, improve and equip parks and park facilities, including constructing and improving athletic courts, upgrading athletic fields and building infrastructure, increasing accessibility with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures, improving and expanding pathways and renovating playgrounds and park shelters, and issue bonds of said Park District to the amount of $13,860,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Lemont Fire Protection District –

Shall the Lemont Fire Protection District, Cook, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, build, improve and equip fire stations and facilities, including relocating two existing fire stations, and issue its bonds to the amount of $46,195,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Maywood –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Maywood manage all parks and recreation centers in the Village to improve recreational services, eliminate duplicate expenses and reduce administrative costs for the residents of the Village of Maywood?

(Advisory Question): Shall annual tax levy funds of the Maywood Park District be allocated to create a Village of Maywood residential property tax rebate program if the Maywood Park District is dissolved into the Village of Maywood?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Illinois General Assembly increase the amount of the homeowner property tax exemption to help reduce the property tax burden on the residents of the Village of Maywood?

Mount Prospect Park District –

Shall the Mt. Prospect Park District, Cook County, Illinois, build and equip a new community pool complex at Lions Memorial Park to replace the Big Surf Pool, including zero-depth entry, aquatic spray features, water slides and lap lanes; build and equip a new recreation center to replace the Lions Recreation Center, including a walking track, basketball courts and spaces for preschool/early childhood, senior/active adult and other programs; add air conditioning and multisport artificial turf at the RecPlex facility; improve parking, construct pickleball courts and add an outdoor game area and other site improvements at Lions Memorial Park; and issue its bonds to the amount of $46,225,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Mount Prospect School District 57 –

Shall the Board of Education of Mount Prospect School District Number 57, Cook County, Illinois, build and equip a new middle school building, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip existing buildings and facilities, including constructing space for full-day kindergarten, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) labs and music and art programs, eliminating mobile classrooms, improving classrooms and student support spaces, constructing school safety and security improvements and installing updated fire protection systems, improving mechanical systems, roofs, bathrooms and elevators, increasing gymnasium space and improving food service and multipurpose spaces, improve school sites, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $85,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Niles –

Shall the Village of Niles be divided into 6 districts with one Trustee elected from each district in accordance with Illinois Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/3.1-25-75)?

Northfield –

(Advisory Question): Do you support the Village of Northfield’s proposal to develop a roundabout at the intersection of Happ Road, Orchard Lane and Walnut Street, which would result in the removal of approximately 20 public parking spots currently available on Orchard Lane and Walnut Street?

Northlake –

(Advisory Question): Should the City of Northlake consider increasing the fine for the possession or discharge of fireworks from $50.00 to an amount not to exceed $1.500.00?

Northlake Public Library District –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Northlake Public Library District, Cook County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.101% above the limiting rate for library purposes for levy year 2022 and be equal to 0.397% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $2,231,365, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $2,992,743. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $30. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

There are several types of voter fraud that make headlines every election – but how common is voter fraud really? Here’s what you need to know.

Oak Park –

Shall the Village of Oak Park elect its President and Village Board of Trustees by “Ranked Choice Voting”? Ranked Choice Voting” provides each voter with one vote and allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference to maximize the power of their vote.

Oak Park Township –

(Advisory Question): Shall the people of Oak Park have the initiative right to amend and propose ordinances by voter petition, and enact those ordinances by voter referendum?

(Advisory question): Should the state of Illinois adopt an independent citizens commission for the federal and state redistricting process?

Park Ridge-Niles Community Consolidated School District 64

Shall the Board of Education of Park Ridge-Niles Community Consolidated School District Number 64, Cook County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip existing buildings, build and equip additions thereto and improve school sites, including but not limited to improving safety and security; replacing roofs, plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC and air quality systems; updating classrooms and science labs; installing energy-efficient improvements; increasing accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act; and adding space for special education; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $89,106,629 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Posen –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Posen pass a Resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase State funding for Public Schools that results in lower property tax bills and reduces the tax burden on local property owners and taxpayers, specifically those in South Suburban Cook County?

Proviso Township –

(Advisory Question): Should the State of Illinois Adopt an Independent Citizens Commission for the Federal and State Redistricting Process?

Riverdale –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Riverdale, Cook County, Illinois adopt a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools in a way that results in lower property tax bills and a reduced tax burden for local property owners and taxpayers, particularly those in South Suburban Cook County?

Shall the extension limitation under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Village of Riverside, Cook County, Illinois, be increased from the lesser of 5% or the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index over the prior levy year to 9.3% per year for 2024? For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $16.39.

Robbins –

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Robbins pass a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools that results in lower property tax bills and reduces the tax burden on local property owners and taxpayers, specifically those in South Suburban Cook County?

Roselle Library District –

Shall the Roselle Public Library District, DuPage and Cook Counties, Illinois, erect a library building with dedicated youth space, programming space, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) space, meeting and study rooms, furnish necessary equipment for, and construct site improvements to, the new library building, including a drive-up window, and issue its bonds to the amount of $22,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Schiller Park –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Schiller Park, Cook County, Illinois continue to prohibit the consumption of alcohol in gas stations and convenience stores?

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Schiller Park, Cook County, Illinois continue to prohibit video gaming in gas stations and convenience stores?

Skokie –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Skokie, after the November 5, 2024, General Election, adopt an Ordinance amending the Skokie Village Code to enact term limits for the elected offices of Village Mayor, Village Clerk and the two (2) at large Village Trustees for no more than three (3) terms total for each office beginning with the 2025 Consolidated Election; and for the four (4) District Trustees beginning with the 2027 Consolidated Election?

South Chicago Heights –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of South Chicago Heights, Cook County, Illinois adopt a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools in a way that results in lower property tax bills and a reduced tax burden for local property owners and taxpayers, particularly those in South Suburban Cook County?

South Holland –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of South Holland, Cook County, Illinois adopt a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools in a way that results in lower property tax bills and a reduced tax burden for local property owners and taxpayers, particularly those in South Suburban Cook County?

Streamwood Park District –

Shall the Streamwood Park District, Cook County, Illinois, sell the following described real estate: that approximately 10.46-acre parcel of real property consisting of all of the land, commonly known as 680 Sutton Road, parcel identification number 06-21-409-010-0000, in Streamwood, Illinois?

Thornton –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Thornton, Cook County, Illinois, Enact an Ordinance Allowing and Regulating the Keeping of Backyard Chickens in the Village of Thornton?

Tinley Park –

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Tinley Park pass a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools that results in lower property tax bills and reduces the tax burden on local property owners and taxpayers, specifically those in South Suburban Cook County?

University Park –

Shall the University Park Park District be formed and have an aggregate extension under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law not to exceed $800,000 for the levy year 2024?

Worth –

Shall the Road District of the Township of Worth be abolished with all the rights, powers, duties, assets, property, liabilities, obligations, and responsibilities being assumed by the Township of Worth?

DeKalb County:

Countywide –

Shall a retailers' occupation tax and a service occupation tax ( commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in The County of DeKalb, Illinois, at a rate of 1 % to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers, and mental health professionals?

Central School District 301 –

Shall the Board of Education of Central Community Unit School District Number 301, Kane and DeKalb Counties, Illinois, build and equip a new high school building, including construction of career technical education labs, fine arts spaces, a college/career center, special education classrooms, collaborative spaces and secured entryways and installation of emergency response systems therein, build and equip an outdoor athletic stadium, a field house and athletic fields on the new high school site, improve sites and roadways and issue its bonds to the amount of $224,600,000 for the purpose of paying costs thereof?

City of DeKalb –

Shall the city clerk of DeKalb be appointed, rather than elected?

Kirkland –

Shall the corporate authorities of the village of Kirkland be authorized to levy a non-home rule municipal retailers’ occupational tax and a non-home rule municipal service occupation tax (which together are commonly referred to as a “municipal sales tax”) at a rate of 1% of eligible sales for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?

Sandwich –

Shall the office of the city treasurer of Sandwich be abolished and the duties of the city treasurer be assigned to another city position?

Sycamore –

Shall the clerk in the city of Sycamore be appointed, rather than elected?

Sycamore School District 427 –

(Advisory Question): Shall the members of the Board of Education of Sycamore Community Unit School District No. 427, DeKalb and Kane Counties, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

Latino voters nationally are projected to account for nearly 15 percent of all eligible voters in November, a new high. The number of eligible Latino voters in Illinois is also growing and has the potential to make a big impact. NBC 5's Jenn Schanz reports.

DuPage County:

Countywide –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Illinois, be increased by an amount equal to 0.0350% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining forests, open spaces, and water quality; acquiring lands to protect rivers, watersheds, and wildlife habitat; planting trees; enhancing flood control and drainage; maintaining and improving forest preserve access and safety; improving recreational amenities such as multi use trails and campgrounds; and for other purposes of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and be equal to 0.1033% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024?

Addison Township –

Shall the Road District of Township of Addison be abolished with all the rights, powers, duties, assets, property, liabilities, obligations, and responsibilities being assumed by the Township of Addison?

Bloomingdale Elementary School District 13 –

Shall the Board of Education of Bloomingdale School District Number 13, DuPage County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip school buildings and build and equip additions thereto, including but not limited to installing new security systems and network cabling, replacing and upgrading mechanical systems, improving bathrooms and ADA accessibility, adding classrooms for full-day kindergarten and general education, creating dedicated space for student resources and support services, and replacing the older gym at Westfield Middle School, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $29,700,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Bloomingdale Elementary School District 13 –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Bloomingdale School District Number 13, DuPage County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.3040% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purpose of operating full-day kindergarten, paying teachers and support staff and for other school purposes and be equal to 3.3765% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extendable limiting rate is $20,230,965, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $22,232,662. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $101.33. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Bolingbrook –

(Advisory question): Should the Village of Bolingbrook allow a limited number of video gambling licenses within the corporate boundaries of the Village?

Downers Grove –

(Advisory question): Shall the Village of Downers Grove permit video gaming only for establishments holding (i) restaurant liquor licenses and located outside of the Downtown and (ii) club and recreational facility liquor licenses, with restrictions placed on the number of licenses, the number of terminals, terminal configuration, terminal visibility, establishment proximity to churches and schools, and with no allowance whatsoever for video gaming cafes, in the Village of Downers Grove, County of DuPage, State of Illinois?

Elmhurst Park District –

Shall the Elmhurst Park District, DuPage and Cook Counties, Illinois, improve, equip and maintain parks and park facilities, including (a) replacing the Joanne B. Wagner Community Center by building and equipping a new community center with a walking/jogging track, courts for pickleball, basketball and volleyball, a multisport indoor artificial turf field, and space for gymnastics, dance, early childhood/preschool and other programming; (b) constructing a bandshell with year-round heated restrooms at Wilder Park; (c) constructing year-round heated restrooms at Eldridge and Crestview Parks and on parkland along the Illinois Prairie Path; and (d) converting a grass athletic field to an artificial turf field at Berens Park, and issue its bonds to the amount of $89,950,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Indian Prairie Community School District 2024 –

Shall the Board of Education of Indian Prairie Community Unit School District Number 204, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, alter, repair and equip existing school buildings, including constructing security improvements, including installing secure entryways, access controls and intrusion detection, replacing roofing, mechanical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, updating classrooms, science labs and libraries/media centers, enhancing energy efficiency and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $420,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Lemont –

Shall the Lemont Fire Protection District, Cook, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, build, improve and equip fire stations and facilities, including relocating two existing fire stations, and issue its bonds to the amount of $46,195,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Roselle –

Shall the Roselle Public Library District, DuPage and Cook Counties, Illinois, erect a library building with dedicated youth space, programming space, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) space, meeting and study rooms, furnish necessary equipment for, and construct site improvements to, the new library building, including a drive-up window, and issue its bonds to the amount of $22,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Salt Creek School District 48 –

Shall the Board of Education of Salt Creek School District Number 48, DuPage County, Illinois, improve the sites of, build and equip additions to, and alter, repair and equip the Salt Creek Elementary, Stella May Swartz Elementary and Albright Middle School Buildings, including installing safety and security improvements, constructing secure entrances, increasing accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act, renovating bathrooms, adding classrooms and improving traffic flow at Salt Creek Elementary School, and replacing the gymnasium at Albright Middle School, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $48,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Wayne Township –

Shall Wayne Township levy an annual tax of not to exceed 0.05% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services for the person with a developmental disability, mental health disorder, or substance use disorder? (1) The total approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate for tax year 2022 in $2,022,352.71 and if this proposition is approved, the total approximate amount of taxes extendable will be $3,157,229.77 (2) For the 2023 levy year, the approximate amount of additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $16.67.

Westmont Community School District 201 –

Shall the Board of Education of Westmont Community Unit School District Number 201, DuPage County, Illinois build and equip a school building to replace the J.T. Manning and C.E. Miller Elementary School Buildings, acquire land, alter, repair and equip existing school buildings and improve the sites thereof, including replacing mechanical systems and building infrastructure, installing safety and security improvements, renovating classrooms, science labs and spaces for student support services and improving athletic facilities and parking lots, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $74,600,000 for the purpose of paying the costs therof?

Wheaton –

(Advisory question): Should the Wheaton City Council allow the Wheaton Park District to build a new parking lot across the street from the Cosley Zoo (east side of Gary Avenue), which was originally proposed as part of the Park District's $49.4 million (in 2015 dollars) 2017 Master Plan to expand the Zoo to accommodate over 300,000 visitors per year?

Wheaton-Warrenville Community School District 200 –

Shall the Board of Education of Wheaton-Warrenville Community Unit School District Number 200, DuPage County, Illinois, construct additions to, alter, repair, equip and improve the sites of the Franklin, Edison and Monroe middle school buildings, including constructing safety and security improvements, updating infrastructure and mechanical systems to improve efficiency, improving special education spaces and accessibility, updating science lab classrooms, improving music spaces, completing technology improvements and renovating instructional spaces, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $151,500,000 for the purpose of paying the costs therein?

Winfield –

(Advisory question): Shall voter approval be required before the village of Winfield spends millions of dollars on a new village hall?

Winfield Township –

Shall Winfield Township levy an annual tax of not to exceed 0.05% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services for the person with a developmental disability, mental health disorder, or substance use disorder? (1) The total approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate for tax year 2022 in $1,204,408.88 and if this proposition is approved, the total approximate amount of taxes extendable will be $2,001,095,21. (2) For the 2023 levy year, the approximate amount of additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $16.67.

York Township –

Shall York Township levy an annual tax of not to exceed 0.05% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services for the person with a developmental disability, mental health disorder, or substance use disorder? (1) The total approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate for tax year 2022 in $3,554,108.30 and if this proposition is approved, the total approximate amount of taxes extendable will be $7,425,685,97. (2) For the 2023 levy year, the approximate amount of additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $16.67.

Grundy County:

Braceville Fire Protection District –

Shall the Residents of the Braceville Fire Protection District approve an increase in the Corporate (Fire) Tax Rate not to exceed .35% of the value of all taxable property within the District. The current rate is .30%. The average property owner would see an increase of less than $50 dollars on their tax bill if the tax rate increase is approved. The additional revenue is needed to replace outdated equipment, cover increasing payroll and insurance costs, and cover Starcom/dispatch system fees.

Seneca –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Seneca amend its ordinance to allow for the keeping of backyard chickens within the Village, to be subject to restrictions set forth by ordinance?

With the November general elections quickly approaching, NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern takes a look into the impact of celebrity endorsements.

Kane County:

Countywide –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.029163% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purpose of preserving and maintaining forests and natural lands; acquiring lands to protect rivers and watersheds; planting trees and protecting wildlife habitat; enhancing flood control and drainage; maintaining and improving forest preserve woodlands, wetlands and prairies; providing nature education and outdoor opportunities for all ages; increasing forest preserve access and safety; improving recreational amenities such as hiking and biking trails, camping and fishing; and for other forest preserve purposes and be equal to 0.074313% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $8,730,002, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $14,368,830. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $10. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Barrington School District 220 –

Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip an auditorium and an addition at the Barrington High School Building; alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to installing safety and security improvements, improving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) labs, science classrooms, fine arts classrooms and music rooms, installing energy-efficient mechanical systems and replacing windows, doors and flooring; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $64,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Central School District 301 –

Shall the Board of Education of Central Community Unit School District Number 301, Kane and DeKalb Counties, Illinois, build and equip a new high school building, including construction of career technical education labs, fine arts spaces, a college/career center, special education classrooms, collaborative spaces and secured entryways and installation of emergency response systems therein, build and equip an outdoor athletic stadium, a field house and athletic fields on the new high school site, improve sites and roadways and issue its bonds to the amount of $224,600,000 for the purpose of paying costs thereof?

Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District –

Shall bonds of the Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District, Kane County, Illinois, in the amount of $30,000,000 be issued for the purpose of erecting two new library buildings, one located in Pingree Grove, Illinois, and the other located in Hampshire, Illinois, and furnishing necessary equipment and acquiring electronic data storage and retrieval facilities in connection therewith?

Hampshire Park District –

Shall the Hampshire Township Park District, Kane County, Illinois, build and equip a community recreation center, including a gymnasium, walking track, multi-use space, children’s play area and fitness center, at 190 Town Place Road in said Park District, refund existing obligations used to acquire the property at said location and issue its bonds to the amount of $13,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Huntley Park District –

Shall the Huntley Park District, McHenry and Kane Counties, Illinois, improve, equip and maintain parks and facilities, including (a) renovating, updating, and adding new amenities and playgrounds at numerous parks throughout said Park District including at the Deicke Discovery Zone, (b) purchasing land and developing open space, (c) increasing accessibility by paving trails, updating and adding pedestrian bridges, replacing pavement in parking areas, and replacing two elevators, (d) adding pickleball courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, batting cages, and a golf entertainment facility, (e) updating athletic fields, (f) updating equipment and amenities at the REC Center and Deicke Park Building, and (g) updating and adding new equipment and amenities to the Stingray Bay Aquatic Center, and issue its bonds to the amount of $18,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Sycamore School District 427 –

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Sycamore Community Unit School District No. 427, DeKalb and Kane Counties, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

Residents in Kane County are voting in the 2024 elections early thanks to a mobile voting program that has set up shop in grocery store parking lots. NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk reports.

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .21% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2022 and be equal to .6466% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024?

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 –

Shall the Board of Education of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District Number 307, Kankakee County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip the Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Building and improve the site thereof, including installing safety, security and technology improvements, improving heating, cooling and ventilation systems and fine arts facilities, building and equipping a fieldhouse addition, eliminating mobile classrooms, renovating science labs and other learning spaces and expanding cafeteria and food service areas and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $62,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Kendall County:

Sandwich –

Shall the office of the city treasurer of the city of Sandwich be abolished and the duties of the city treasurer be assigned to another city position?

Lake County:

Countywide –

Shall the Lake County Forest Preserve District, Lake County, Illinois, acquire land and preserve forests and natural lands, protect, preserve and restore wildlife habitats, including providing air and water quality improvements, enhance flood control, improve hiking and biking trails and other recreational areas and infrastructure, and enhance public access, and issue its bonds to the amount of $155,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof? The approximate impact of the proposed increase on the owner of a single-family home having a market value of $300,000 would be $32.97 in the first year of the increase if the increase is fully implemented.

Barrington School District 220 –

Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip an auditorium and an addition at the Barrington High School Building; alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to installing safety and security improvements, improving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) labs, science classrooms, fine arts classrooms and music rooms, installing energy-efficient mechanical systems and replacing windows, doors and flooring; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $64,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Cary Community Consolidated School District 26 –

Shall the Board of Education of Cary Community Consolidated School District Number 26, McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois, alter, repair, equip and improve the sites of existing school buildings, including installing safety and security improvements, replacing roofs,and boilers, improving technology infrastructure and renovating instructional spaces, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $20,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Highland Park –

Should the City of Highland Park amend its laws to allow liquor license holders to serve as elected city officials?

Moraine Township –

Shall Moraine Township levy an annual tax not to exceed 0.03% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services, including facilities and services for persons with an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD), or a substance use disorder? (1) The total approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is currently $1,320,000. If this proposition is approved, the total approximate amount of taxes extendable will be $2,125,000. (2) For the 2024 levy year, the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against a property containing a single-family residence, and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000, is estimated to be $10.00 per year.

Mundelein Consolidated High School District 120 –

Shall the Board of Education of Mundelein Consolidated High School District Number 120, Lake County, Illinois, improve the sites of, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip existing buildings and facilities, including updating fire protection systems, constructing school safety and security improvements, replacing electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, constructing career and technical education and other programming spaces, increasing accessibility with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures, renovating food service areas and improving energy efficiency, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $149,500,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Social media is playing a bigger role than ever in this election cycle. One of the voices cutting through the misinformation and sticking to the facts is Sharon McMahon. NBC Chicago’s Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern reports

LaSalle County:

Community Unit School District 535 –

Shall the Board of Education of Putnam County Community Unit School District Number 535, Putnam, LaSalle and Marshall Counties, Illinois, alter, repair and equip school buildings, including constructing security and health/life safety improvements, increasing classroom, cafeteria and gymnasium space and replacing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, improve school sites and issue its bonds to the amount of $34,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Peru –

Shall the City of Peru construct and operate a municipal swimming pool funded by use of the hotel/motel tax?

Seneca –

(Advisory Question): Shall the Village of Seneca amend its ordinance to allow for the keeping of backyard chickens within the Village, to be subject to restrictions set forth by ordinance?

McHenry County:

Countywide –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the McHenry County Conservation District, McHenry County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.027% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 for the purposes of protecting drinking water sources, protecting the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams, providing park access for people with disabilities, protecting wildlife habitat, protecting forests and planting trees, improving and maintaining existing conservation areas, and other lawful purposes of the Conservation District, and be equal to 0.109660% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $9,250,889, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $12,272,592. (2) For the 2024 Levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $9. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Barrington School District 220 –

Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip an auditorium and an addition at the Barrington High School Building; alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to installing safety and security improvements, improving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) labs, science classrooms, fine arts classrooms and music rooms, installing energy-efficient mechanical systems and replacing windows, doors and flooring; improve school sites; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $64,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Cary Community Consolidated School District 26 –

Shall the Board of Education of Cary Community Consolidated School District Number 26, McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois, alter, repair, equip and improve the sites of existing school buildings, including installing safety and security improvements, replacing roofs, and boilers, improving technology infrastructure and renovating instructional spaces, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $20,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Greenwood –

Shall the village of Greenwood, McHenry County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax and to have an additional tax of .25% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes.

Harvard –

Effective, May 1, 2025, shall the Clerk of the City of Harvard be appointed by the Mayor, with the advice and consent of the City Council, rather than be elected?

Huntley Park District –

Shall the Huntley Park District, McHenry and Kane Counties, Illinois, improve, equip and maintain parks and facilities, including (a) renovating, updating, and adding new amenities and playgrounds at numerous parks throughout said Park District including at the Deicke Discovery Zone, (b) purchasing land and developing open space, (c) increasing accessibility by paving trails, updating and adding pedestrian bridges, replacing pavement in parking areas, and replacing two elevators, (d) adding pickleball courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, batting cages, and a golf entertainment facility, (e) updating athletic fields, (f) updating equipment and amenities at the REC Center and Deicke Park Building, and (g) updating and adding new equipment and amenities to the Stingray Bay Aquatic Center, and issue its bonds to the amount of $18,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Immigration has been a hotly debated issue between Republicans and Democrats running up to the 2024 election. Here’s what’s actually happening with immigration in America.

Will County:

Bolingbrook –

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Bolingbrook allow a limited number of video gambling licenses within the corporate boundaries of the Village?

DuPage Township –

(Advisory Question): Shall DuPage Township replace its Romeoville food pantry with a consolidated facility featuring a larger food pantry and resource center at the northeast corner of Canterbury Road and Lily Cache Lanes in Bolingbrook with revenues on hand from grant funds and with no property tax increase?

Indian Prairie Community Unit School District 204 –

Shall the Board of Education of Indian Prairie Community Unit School District Number 204, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, alter, repair and equip existing school buildings, including constructing security improvements, including installing secure entryways, access controls and intrusion detection, replacing roofing, mechanical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, updating classrooms, science labs and libraries/media centers, enhancing energy efficiency and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $420,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Lemont Fire Protection District –

Shall the Lemont Fire Protection District, Cook, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, build, improve and equip fire stations and facilities, including relocating two existing fire stations, and issue its bonds to the amount of $46,195,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Peotone Park District –

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Peotone Park District, Will County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.0550% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 to maintain, improve and protect parks and for other park purposes and be equal to 0.1791% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2024? Yes No (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $144,925, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $209,154. (2) For the 2024 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $18. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2024 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Summit Hill School District 161 –

(Advisory Question): Do you approve of the process by which the Board of Education for Summit Hill School District 161 closed Arbury Hills and Frankfort Square schools without a corresponding reduction in the property tax levy rate?

Tinley Park –

(Advisory Question): Should the Village of Tinley Park pass a resolution urging the State of Illinois to pass legislation that requires the State of Illinois to increase state funding for public schools that results in lower property tax bills and reduces the tax burden on local property owners and taxpayers, specifically those in South Suburban Cook County?

University Park –

Shall the University Park Park District be formed and have an aggregate extension under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law not to exceed $800,000 for the levy year 2024?