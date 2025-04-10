Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (April 11-13)

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo

WHAT: The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2, features comics, cosplay, gaming, authors, and anime, with a special reunion of the famed Breakfast Club actors.

WHERE: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 11 - Sunday, April 13

Professional Championship Bull Riders

WHAT: Professional Championship Bull Riders Presents Border Battle, featuring the greatest riders from the USA, Mexico and Canada competing for the top spot.

WHERE: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago: Spring Fest

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago presents the inaugural Spring Fest- a weekend filled with unforgettable experiences, including live performances, savor seasonal food and drinks, shop from art vendors, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

WHERE: 31st Street and Golfview Avenue, Brookfield, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12 & Sunday April 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Theater: 'Beatrix Potter Tea Party'

WHAT: Your favorite Beatrix Potter stories come to life in Chicago Children's Theatre's 'The Beatrix Potter Tea Party' puppet show.

WHERE: Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, April 20

Opera: La Bohème

WHAT: Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the new-to-Chicago production of "La Bohème", a tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Saturday, April 12

Dance Concert: Parsons Dance

WHAT: Renowned New York city based American dance company Parsons Dance is known for it's energized, athletic ensemble work.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Dance Concert: Praize Productions

WHAT: Chicago’s award winning dance company Praize Productions debuts a new show, called "Complexions."

WHERE: Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, April 13, 6 p.m.

Concert: NEXUS Chamber Music

WHAT: NEXUS Chamber Music is a Chicago based, artist-driven collective whose mission is to make chamber music culturally relevant.

WHERE: Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Boleros De Noche

WHAT: Boleros de Noche, featuring Tres Souls & Trío Remembranza, aims to preserve, uplift and celebrate bolero music, often considered the most romantic genre of Latin American music.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: The BoDeans

WHAT: The BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, WI in 1986, and continue to contribute to the American songbook as a tried-and-true institution.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 8 p.m.

Concert: Myles Smith

WHAT: Myles Smith is a British singer and songwriter from Luton, England, best known for his 2024 singles "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You".

WHERE: The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 8 p.m.