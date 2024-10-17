How to find sample ballots ahead of the 2024 Illinois election

The 2024 Illinois election is right around the corner, with a presidential race, Congressional seats up for grabs and numerous other initiatives on the ballot.

Illinois voters can cast ballots early for the election, or can wait until Election Day on Nov. 5, but no matter when they vote, there are plenty of races to prepare for.

Here’s how to find a sample ballot for your community.

READ: Your guide to voting in the 2024 general election

City of Chicago:

The Chicago Board of Elections has a website allowing voters to locate their sample ballot, as well as their polling place, the status of vote-by-mail requests and more.

Cook County:

Residents of suburban Cook County can find their sample ballot by filling out their street name and ZIP code on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website.

DeKalb County:

The county clerk’s office has published a sample ballot, which has the order of races you will see when you cast your vote. You can view the sample ballot here.

DuPage County:

On the county clerk’s office’s website, residents are asked to enter their house number, street name and home city to obtain their sample ballot.

Grundy County:

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office has published a sample ballot for the upcoming general election, which you can view here.

Kane County:

The county clerk’s office has published a sample ballot finder, which requires voters to enter their last name and then either their house number or street name.

Kankakee County:

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office has not yet posted its sample ballot finder. Visit the site for more information.

Kendall County:

To find a sample ballot, voters must enter their first and last name, along with their date of birth, on the county clerk’s website.

Lake County:

To obtain a Lake County sample ballot, enter your house number, street name and ZIP code on the county clerk’s website.

LaSalle County:

The LaSalle County Clerk’s Office has posted their sample ballot on their website, and you can view it here.

McHenry County:

To obtain a sample ballot in McHenry County, simply enter your address on the county clerk’s website.

Will County:

The county clerk’s office has posted a website to find sample ballots, requiring a first and last name, a date of birth and a voter’s house number.