Kraft offering unique Mother's Day jewelry based on iconic mac and cheese

Mother's Day is quickly approaching as May soon gets underway, with plenty of Americans scrambling to find the ideal gift for mom.

In a dose of nostalgia modeled after a common childhood craft, the macaroni and cheese necklace has been met with an elevated relative: a 14-karat gold macaroni necklace from Kraft Mac and Cheese.

Replacing boxed macaroni and yarn, Kraft's collaboration with Ring Concierge offers the real gold necklace for just $25 for a nostalgic and heartfelt Mother's Day gift.

Additionally, the necklace is strung on a 16-inch gold chain, served in a recognizable Kraft Royal Blue box.

The gift, available for a limited time, can be purchased exclusively here starting May 1.

In addition to the gold necklace, a box of real Kraft Macaroni and Cheese will be sent with each order, giving the ideal choice to curb the appetite when enjoying the nostalgic gift.

Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year, falls on May 11 in 2025.