Mother's Day

Kraft offering unique Mother's Day jewelry based on iconic mac and cheese

The macaroni necklace features 14-karat gold "macaroni" created in a collaboration with Ring Concierge

By NBC Chicago Staff

Kraft Heinz

Mother's Day is quickly approaching as May soon gets underway, with plenty of Americans scrambling to find the ideal gift for mom.

In a dose of nostalgia modeled after a common childhood craft, the macaroni and cheese necklace has been met with an elevated relative: a 14-karat gold macaroni necklace from Kraft Mac and Cheese.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Replacing boxed macaroni and yarn, Kraft's collaboration with Ring Concierge offers the real gold necklace for just $25 for a nostalgic and heartfelt Mother's Day gift.

MLB 2 hours ago

Mets superfan Seymour Weiner dies at 98

McDonald's 2 hours ago

McDonald's adds 2 new items to menus permanently for the 1st time in years — and we tried it

Additionally, the necklace is strung on a 16-inch gold chain, served in a recognizable Kraft Royal Blue box.

The gift, available for a limited time, can be purchased exclusively here starting May 1.

In addition to the gold necklace, a box of real Kraft Macaroni and Cheese will be sent with each order, giving the ideal choice to curb the appetite when enjoying the nostalgic gift.

Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year, falls on May 11 in 2025.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Mother's Day
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us