When is the DNC over? What to know about the rest of the convention

The DNC will wrap up Thursday night with remarks from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

By NBC Chicago Staff

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago has now entered its third day, with an energetic second night that featured a ceremonial roll call capped off by speeches from Michelle and Barack Obama.

Plenty of events along with significant speakers and performers are still yet to come at the DNC, including remarks from both Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Beginning on Monday with a speech from President Joe Biden that signified passing the torch in the party's leadership to a new generation, the DNC in Chicago is slated to wrap up Thursday evening with Harris' remarks, following a performance from pop singer P!nk.

Walz's speech will conclude festivities on Wednesday, which will also include speeches from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among others.

In addition to a plethora of notable speakers on Wednesday, attendees will also get to take in performances from music icon Stevie Wonder, as well as John Legend and Maren Morris.

The party's convention comes just over a month after the Republican National Convention and 11 weeks before the general election in November.

More information on what to expect at the DNC Wednesday night can be found here.

