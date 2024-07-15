Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place this week in Milwaukee, marking a highly anticipated moment carrying even greater weight following a weekend attack on former President Donald Trump.

With Donald Trump's vice president pick expected to be introduced and celebrity guest appearances made, there will be no shortage of headline-making news.

You can watch it all live. Here's how:

What time is the 2024 RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The official convention kickoff will kick off Monday afternoon, with two sessions occurring at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. The first official session began at 12:45 p.m. CT.

How can you watch the RNC live?

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches each day Monday through Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps. (Watch live in the player above)

Streaming times include:

Monday: 12:50 p.m.-4:41 p.m., 6-10 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT

On Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

Who is speaking at the RNC?

The exact schedule of speakers remained unclear heading into Monday, despite Trump's campaign releasing the full list of speakers.

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night, though it's unclear if he will make some remarks sooner surrounding the running mate announcement.

As for the list of potential speakers, Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump’s former presidential rivals are all expected to speak, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also secured speaking slots.

What are the themes for this year's RNC?

Trump's campaign announced the 2024 Republican National Convention program, revealing daily "themes" for the event. They include:

Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again

Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again

Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again

Thursday: Make America Great Once Again