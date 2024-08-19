Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart filming in Chicago during DNC: What to know about tickets and more

Former President Barack Obama, Democratic Presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz aren't the only big names expected in Chicago during the 2024 Democratic National Convention this week.

Some celebrities are expected to take the DNC stage throughout the week, including Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling. Others, including Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, will be in Chicago this week to film their shows.

Starting Monday, Colbert will host "The Late Show" from Chicago's Auditorium Theater at 50 E. Ida B Wells Drive. According to the venue website, shows take place Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are sold out, but waitlists may be available.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Colbert's guest lineup includes Hillary Rodham Clinton, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.

Jon Stewart will also host Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" from Chicago this week, with guests including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood and more. According to organizers, the show will film at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, at 2936 N. Southport Ave.

According to the show website, tickets for some shows are sold out, while others are still available.

Ahead of his shows, Colbert was spotted at an iconic Chicago restuarant over the weekend seeking out "redemption."

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Colbert was spotted at The Weiner's Circle Saturday. According to the eater, it's wasn't Colbert's first dance at the location, but it was perhaps a more appetizing one.

After throwing up in our parking lot in 2019, as told by Amy Sedaris on ⁦@SmartLess⁩, ⁦@StephenAtHome⁩ redeemed himself today. Watch us on his show Monday night! pic.twitter.com/95iuIIHeZZ — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 17, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Colbert was a member of The Second City’s touring company in the 1990s with actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, and the two have worked together on a number of projects over the years, including “Strangers With Candy.”

In a 2021 interview on the “Smartless” podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Sedaris told a story about how the well-dressed Colbert had not acquitted himself well during a late-night visit to Wieners Circle.

“He threw up once in the parking lot of The Wiener Circle, where he had to take his tie aside and vomit,” she said. “He was drinking, and he got something to eat at The Wiener Circle, and he threw up in the parking lot, which is so out of character for him.”