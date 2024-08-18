Stephen Colbert has a long history in the Chicago comedy scene, but the “Late Show” host arrived in the city this week seeking out “redemption” at an iconic restaurant.

While he will host episodes of his nightly CBS talk show in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention this week, he will also revisit some of his old stomping grounds, including the famed Wieners Circle restaurant.

In a social media post, the eatery said it isn’t Colbert’s first dance at the location:

After throwing up in our parking lot in 2019, as told by Amy Sedaris on ⁦@SmartLess⁩, ⁦@StephenAtHome⁩ redeemed himself today. Watch us on his show Monday night! pic.twitter.com/95iuIIHeZZ — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 17, 2024

Colbert was a member of The Second City’s touring company in the 1990s with actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, and the two have worked together on a number of projects over the years, including “Strangers With Candy.”

In a 2021 interview on the “Smartless” podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Sedaris told a story about how the well-dressed Colbert had not acquitted himself well during a late-night visit to Wieners Circle.

“He threw up once in the parking lot of The Wiener Circle, where he had to take his tie aside and vomit,” she said. “He was drinking, and he got something to eat at The Wiener Circle, and he threw up in the parking lot, which is so out of character for him.”

Colbert’s visit will air on Monday night’s edition of “The Late Show.” He has been busy throughout Chicago putting together material for the show, and also visited Wrigley Field over the weekend as the Chicago Cubs took on the Toronto Blue Jays.