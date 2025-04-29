The disappearance of a now-14-year-old northwest Indiana teen is being investigated by the FBI, with a reward now being offered in the case.

In a new press release Monday, the FBI announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the disappearance of Ja’Niyah McMichael, who was reported missing in Aug. 2024.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city of Gary is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to answers in the unsolved case.

McMichael was reported missing on Aug. 12, 2024 from her home in the 1900 block of Malcom X Boulevard in Gary.

Investigators believe she may be the victim of foul play, and are stepping up efforts to locate her.

McMichael was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and red and black shoes. She has connections in both Gary and in East Chicago, according to authorities.

She is described as having brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-feet tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online on the FBI’s website.