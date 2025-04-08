Two Illinois lottery players take home thousands in winnings

Two lucky Illinoisians took home the prize of the FastPlay Lottery by playing online Saturday.

One player won the jackpot, taking home over $597,000 in winnings. The second player won $250,000.

The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

This year, over 5.6 million winning tickets have been sold for all of Illinois Lottery’s FastPlay games, netting players over $113 million in prizes.

Tickets for FastPlay games can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.