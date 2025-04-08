Cubs vs. Rangers game one of the coldest in Wrigley Field history

Thousands of Chicago Cubs fans braved frigid temperatures at Wrigley Field on Monday night, and the game made a bit of unique history.

The temperature of the game when Justin Steele delivered his first pitch was a frosty 34 degrees, and the brave fans at Wrigley got to witness a game that will rank among the absolute coldest in team history.

According to Baseball Reference’s Stathead tool, Monday’s game at Wrigley Field is tied as the fourth-coldest game at the Friendly Confines in team history. The game is the coldest played at Wrigley in 14 years, matching the temperature of an April 2011 game against the San Diego Padres.

The coldest game at Wrigley Field was played on April 8, 1997, when the Cubs lost 5-3 to the Florida Marlins in a game that started with a temperature of 29 degrees.

Shockingly, the Cubs lost the game to the warm-weather-loving Marlins, but it was all part of a 14-game losing streak to kick off that regular season.

The game also held another dubious distinction, as the opening temperature was four degrees colder than the NHL Winter Classic, which pitted the Blackhawks against the Blues on Dec. 31.

An April 8, 2003 game against the Montreal Expos started with a temperature of 32 degrees, and the Cubs’ April 9, 1989 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was played with a temperature of 33 degrees.

The coldest game in Cubs history, at least according to Baseball Reference, was played Oct. 4, 1981, when the Cubs played the Philadelphia Phillies at Veteran’s Stadium, with a first-pitch temperature of just 28 degrees.