Hail Falls on Chicago Area Amid April Storms

Photos sent in by NBC 5 viewers show hail in parts of the Chicago area Monday as severe storms hit numerous suburbs. While the morning started off windy and warm, scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, deadly lightning and possibly even an isolated tornado were expected to arrive by the afternoon and evening. By 4:30 p.m., hail between a half inch and an inch had been reported in Round Lake, Lindenhurst, Fox Lake, Rockford, Lake Villa, Naperville and Oak Lawn. Up to 2 inch-sized hail was also reported in Pontiac.