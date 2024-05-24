Severe thunderstorm watch issued for nearly all of Chicago area

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of the Chicago area Friday just as Memorial Day weekend was about to begin.

All of northern Illinois was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m., according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The National Weather Service warned that a line of severe storms would move into northern Illinois "within the next few hours" and that line carries with it the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and possibly tornadoes. The biggest threat will take place through 9 a.m. in areas along and west of Interstate 39, however.

"Have multiple ways to get warnings," NWS tweeted.

A line of severe storms will move into northern IL within the next few hours bringing with it the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and possibly tornadoes. The greatest threat area through 9 AM will be areas along and west of I-39. Have multiple ways to get warnings. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/h0yZq1sR6V — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 24, 2024

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said the morning thunderstorm watch was tied to a line of storms moving across central Iowa, sparking thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings as it went.

"It's looking more and more like this line will hold together," Roman said just after 6:30 a.m. "In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is getting out ahead of this line -- it's not even in our area at all, not even in Illinois, and they're already saying, 'OK, there's a severe thunderstorm watch that we're going to put in place from now until 1 p.m. this afternoon for all of northern and even northeast Illinois."

The watch comes after the Chicago area was placed a “slight” risk of severe weather Friday, with the arrival time of the system threatening to disrupt travel via airports and roadways.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, that “slight” risk, a level two out of five, covers the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana, with all manner of severe weather threats possible on Friday.

Roman said storm storms will likely threaten gusty and damaging winds, but there remains potential for hail and possibly even tornadoes.

"It's low, but it's not zero heading into the afternoon," Roman said.

Despite Friday morning's watch, the National Weather Service said an even higher chance for severe weather was expected Friday afternoon and evening.

#Memorial Day weekend will start off on the stormy side. While storms may occur this morning, additional storms with a higher chance for severe weather will occur this afternoon and evening. Be weather aware today. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/FXUqzoWBt4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 24, 2024

The NBC 5 Storm Team’s forecast modeling shows the cold front rapidly approaching the Chicago area on Friday afternoon, right around the time that many residents will be traveling for the long holiday weekend.

Around that time, storms have the potential to hit severe levels according to forecast models, packing damaging winds and hail. According to the SPC, the low-level shear in the atmosphere could produce conditions that would lead to brief tornadoes along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, though the threat of tornado development will exist across the area.

Further south, damaging wind gusts are also possible, threatening to disrupt travel on area highways, especially for higher-profile vehicles.

Thunderstorms could also impact area airports, as ground stops could either hold planes at their points of departure or prevent flights from leaving O’Hare and Midway in the mid-to-late afternoon.

Once the front passes through, temperatures are expected to cool, with highs in the upper-70s on Saturday under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Sunday will see another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, with that system sticking around through Monday morning.

Highs are expected to settle into the low-70s on both days, with pleasant conditions expected once the quick-hitting system moves through.

You can follow all the latest developments, live radar and more on the NBC Chicago app, and with the NBC 5 Storm Team on television and our 24/7 streaming service.