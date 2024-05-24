More storms expected Friday in Chicago area, but much uncertainty remains

A stormy morning brought much uncertainty to residents, travelers and even forecasters Friday as Memorial Day weekend got off to a difficult start -- and that's only the beginning.

Another round of storms is possible heading into the afternoon and evening hours in the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, conditions are favorable for more storm development Friday afternoon, but timing is still unclear as forecasters work to determine how exactly the morning storms will impact the later system.

More unstable air will move over the region around that time, which could bring showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. All weather hazards, including tornadoes, are possible.

Storm Team 5 meteorologists urged those in the Chicago area to "keep your guard up."

The area was placed a “slight” risk of severe weather Friday, with the arrival time of the system threatening to disrupt travel via airports and roadways.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, that “slight” risk, a level two out of five, covered the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana, with all manner of severe weather threats possible on Friday. Portions of far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties, however, were later upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The National Weather Service originally said the chance for severe weather was greatest Friday afternoon and evening. But just before 8 a.m., they noted that the morning system could "modulate" any potential storms forecast for the afternoon and evening, adding that it "greatly increases uncertainty."

We updated our severe threat graphic for today to hit this AM's storms, pairing w/ graphical nowcast posted at 6:40 AM. Having this squall line move thru this AM will likely modulate additional t-storms this aftn & eve, & also greatly increases uncertainty w/trends. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/1jBBCr6BDY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 24, 2024

Thunderstorms could impact area airports, as ground stops could either hold planes at their points of departure or prevent flights from leaving O’Hare and Midway in the mid-to-late afternoon on what is expected to be the start of historic holiday travel.

The threat should finish later Friday evening, paving the way for a dry and sunny Saturday before another round of potentially severe weather is expected Sunday.

Once the Friday front passes through, however, temperatures are expected to cool.

Highs are expected to settle into the low-70s on both days.

You can follow all the latest developments, live radar and more on the NBC Chicago app, and with the NBC 5 Storm Team on television and our 24/7 streaming service.