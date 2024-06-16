Weather alerts were issued for the majority of the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana on Sunday afternoon, with the region set to see an “increasing” threat of showers and thunderstorms.

At around 2 p.m., the National Weather Service placed the following counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.: DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, LaSalle, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Will and McHenry counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five categories used by the SPC to describe the possibility of such storms.

Storm threat update: With increasing confidence in the chance for severe weather and flash flooding, the severe weather threat has been upgraded from 1 out of 5 to a level 2 out of 5. Stay update with forecast updates and have multiple ways to receive warnings #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/BIdn82kCF1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 16, 2024

The main threats expected with any severe storms that might develop will be gusty winds and potentially large hail, according to forecast models and the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Flash flooding is also possible, with torrential rainfall a potential threat with any storms that may fire during the afternoon and evening hours.

Hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the day Sunday, with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100 degrees in the Chicago area. Those conditions could help to fuel the development of storms as they slide across the area, moving from southwest-to-northeast, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those storms are expected to begin arriving in the mid-to-late afternoon, slowly making their way across the Chicago area after roughly 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The main threats of severe storms will likely be found north of Interstate 80, though some storms could develop south of that boundary, according to officials.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rains are possible with any storms that develop, with the strongest of the bunch potentially generating damaging winds and hail during the evening hours.

The Chicago area could potentially see more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, with temperatures once again soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s across the region. That threat of pop-up storms will continue for most of the week as a string of hot temperatures is expected to last into next weekend, according to forecast models.

