Scorching heat, rising humidity in Chicago's forecast Sunday, along with threat of storms

The Chicago area will see temperatures soar into the mid-90s on Sunday, with scant relief in sight and with rising humidity pushing heat indices to nearly 100 degrees.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the entire area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s on Sunday, with dewpoints slowly going up throughout the day to help push the heat index into the upper-90s.

It’s part of a pattern that will emerge in coming days, with hot temperatures and high humidity that is expected to stick around for nearly a week, according to forecast models.

While conditions will be mostly sunny on Sunday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day, with the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center calling for a “marginal” risk of some of those storms reaching severe limits.

Any storms that form could generate large hail, along with some gusty or even damaging winds, according to the SPC alerts issued Sunday.

Outside of that threat, the area will see balmy temperatures and high humidity even into the evening and overnight hours, with lows threatening records as they only drop into the upper-70s. According to the National Weather Service, the record for warmest low temperature on June 17 stands at 78 degrees, a mark that could be threatened on Monday.

Temperatures will soar back into the mid-to-upper 90s on Monday, with humidity continuing to drive heat indices to nearly 100 degrees, according to forecast models. Pop-up thunderstorms could occur in the afternoon hours, and in fact that threat could exist for several days, with forecasted highs remaining in the mid-90s for most of the work week.

By Saturday, another substantial chance of showers and thunderstorms should arrive, and after its departure temperatures could finally drop back to more seasonable levels in the mid-80s.