2 killed, 2 injured in Little Village crash, Chicago police say

A violent rollover crash left two people dead and two others seriously injured in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Sunday.
According to Chicago police, two vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of 26th Street and South California just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police say that two people, who have not been identified at this time, were taken to area hospitals after the crash, and both were pronounced dead Sunday morning.
A 37-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was listed in serious condition following the crash, and a male passenger was in critical condition, according to authorities.
There were no further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
