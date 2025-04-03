16-year-old pregnant Wisconsin girl missing for months found safe thousands of miles away

A 16-year-old pregnant girl from Wisconsin who went missing in February from Beaver Dam was found safe Wednesday, thousands of miles away, according to authorities.

Sophia Martha Franklin was located by the Sarpy County Sheriffs Office in Omaha, Nebraska, after a tip of a possible sighting, the Beaver Dam Police Department said. After a positive identification, Franklin was taken to a secure facility to await re-unification with her family, officials said.

According to authorities, Franklin was spotted with a man suspected to be Gary Day, who she was believed to be traveling with. Day, 40, the father of Franklin's unborn child, is the subject of a "no-contact" order, according to Wisconsin police.

Following positive identification, authorities placed Day into custody, police said.

An Amber Alert was originally issued for Franklin on Feb. 3. According to the alert, she was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam, approximately 65 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

"The Beaver Dam Police Department would like to thank the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, as well as the numerous other law enforcement agencies that put forth the time and effort to locate Sophia," a statement from the Beaver Dam Police Department said. "We would also like to thank the community members in multiple states for their awareness and willingness to share leads to follow to help bring Sophia safely home."