Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track rain and storms across Chicago area, Illinois

With much uncertainty surrounding what will happen with what could be multiple rounds of storms, the Chicago area remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A potentially stormy start to Memorial Day weekend led to severe weather alerts across the Chicago area and sparked travel concerns for many this holiday weekend.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

With much uncertainty surrounding what will happen with what could be multiple rounds of storms, the Chicago area remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us