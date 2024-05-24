Iconic ‘Home Alone' house in Winnetka hits the market. It could be yours for a hefty price

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The famed "Home Alone" house - one of the most iconic movie homes and a popular Christmastime attraction in Chicago's North Shore - has hit the market.

The red brick Georgian home at 671 N. Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, famously known as the McAlister family's residence in the 1990 Christmas cult classic, was listed for sale on Friday, according to its Zillow page.

For movie buffs, Christmas enthusiasts or really anyone interested in owning the "legendary holiday dream home," it won't come cheap. The more than 9,000-square-foot residence was placed for sale at $5,250,000, its listing stated.

If you browse through the listing photos and they don't look anything like the scenes from the movie - there are a few reasons for that.

The home was too small for all the crew members to fit inside, so the interior scenes were actually shot at the shuttered New Trier Township High School. Plus, the home underwent a major renovation in recent years.

According to the listing, when the house was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, the owners "took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces."

Key spaces - like the foyer and breathtaking entry staircase, plus the formal living and dining room, were largely unchanged.

Consisting of five bedrooms and a whopping six bathrooms, the residence has a number of notable features -- like a luxurious primary suite with a gas fireplace, two laundry rooms and an attic-turned-junior suite that offers "a magnificent treetop escape."

There's also a recent addition complete with a sun-drenched family room with sweeping 10-foot, 4-inch tall coffered ceilings and walls of French doors that open to the inviting backyard.

If you're already impressed, wait for the basement.

It includes fully equipped gym, a recreation space, a full bath, wet bar and a state-of-the-art movie theater, according to the listing.

If that wasn't enough, there's also a state-of-the-art indoor basketball court featuring a realistic three-point line.

Photos: ‘Home Alone' house 2021 Airbnb listing

If you're wondering, the current owners purchased the residence for $1,585,000 in March of 2012. While the home isn't open to the public, some lucky folks did get a chance to stay there in recent years.

Reservations for a one-night stay were available through Airbnb just ahead of Christmas in 2021, and unsurprisingly, they sold out quickly.

Renters were able to enjoy the family house as they knew it - filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, 90s junk food, "Chicago's finest pizza" and more.